Thursday 10 June 2021
Munster back row Kendellen captains Ireland U20 squad for Six Nations

Richie Murphy has included several players with senior provincial experience.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,022 Views 4 Comments
Alex Kendellen has played for Munster at senior level.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER BACK ROW Alex Kendellen has been named captain of the 34-man Ireland U20 squad for the upcoming 2021 Six Nations in Cardiff.

Head coach Richie Murphy has confirmed his group for the tournament, with Ireland kicking off their campaign against Scotland on 19 June.

Kendellen has been capped by Munster at senior level this season, while Leinster’s Jamie Osborne, Alex Soroka, and Tim Corkery, as well as Ulster’s Nathan Doak – who have also already debuted for their province – are included in the Ireland U20 squad. 

Connacht’s Cathal Forde, Leinster scrum-half Ben Murphy – head coach Richie’s son – and the Ulster pair of Ben Moxham and Conor McKee are among the other players who return for a second season at Ireland U20 level.

Ireland U20 squad:

Forwards:

George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)
Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
Lee Barron (St Michael’s College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
Darragh Murray (Colaiste Chiaran/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
Mark Morrisey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)
Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)
Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)
Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)
Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

Backs:

Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
Tim Corkery (Kilkenny College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Ireland U20s fixtures:

[All games at Cardiff Arms Park]

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 19 June, 2pm
Wales v Ireland, Friday 25 June, 8pm
Ireland v England, Thursday 1 July, 8pm
Italy v Ireland, Wednesday 7 July, 2pm
Ireland v France, Tuesday 13 July, 4.45pm.

