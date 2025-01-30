Experienced England prove too strong for Ireland in U20 Six Nations curtain-raiser

Ireland 3

England 19

IRELAND’S U20 SIX Nations campaign began in defeat to champions England in a drudging curtain-raiser at Virgin Media Park, Cork.

On a rainy, windy night on Leeside, England’s suffocative defence weathered a series of Irish storms and the pinpoint boot of Ben Coen did the rest of the damage as the visitors made a deserved winning start to their title defence.

England survived a 20-minute red card for Bath back row Junior Kpoku to take a 9-3 lead with the conditions behind them in the first half. Ireland were unable to make similar use of their advantage during a greasier second 40 as the soft but constant downpour inhibited both sides.

A late English penalty try for a collapsed maul all but killed the game as a contest, Ireland’s sole reward for a fierce 80-minute effort being three first-half points from the boot of Sam Wisniewski when they were 6-0 down.

The 19-3 result felt harsh on Ireland on the night but was about right on paper.

England came into this contest as 10-point favourites, head coach Mark Mapletoft able to call upon 12 players with U20 experience in his matchday 23 in comparison with Neil Doak’s three Irish equivalents.

Senior squad member Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints started for the away side and was among several English players to have banked significant senior game time with their clubs this campaign. By contrast, none of Ireland’s wider 31-man squad has yet played a senior competitive minute for their province.

In the end, that English power and experience told: Bath front-row pair Kepu Tuipulotu and Vilikesa Sela, who have played Champions cup rugby for Johann van Graan’s side, were difficult to live with in all facets of the game. Exeter Chiefs eight Kane James was explosive on either side of the ball. And the right foot of Coen, also a Chief, was pristine, keeping Ireland at arm’s length for virtually the entire game.

In front of a capacity crowd, it was Ireland who made the brighter start, claiming back kick-off and sending second-year lock Billy Corrigan through a hole which immediately brought 8,800-odd fans to their feet.

Corrigan was hauled down inside the English 22′, however, and a sustained Irish attack, which initially survived a couple of monstrous double hits, eventually fizzled out with a handling error.

Ireland’s scrum stood up steadily to its English counterpart early — even winning a penalty on 10 minutes — but the sheer size difference between the two packs was especially notable at lineout time, where skipper Tom Burrow was securing cosy ball after a couple of early wobbles.

Ireland, though, were still leaving dents of their own, Connacht flanker Bobby Power dislodging an early English carry with a rocket to the ribs.

The young men in green played into a strong wind in the first half which meant England, mainly through the huge boot of Leicester fullback Jack Kinder, were able to incrementally gain territory.

A knock-on in contact by Ireland outside centre Connor Fahy gave them a sight at the Irish 22′ and the hosts infringed on the ground as they sought to thwart the onslaught.

Out-half Ben Coen slotted the first points of the game from in front of the posts and England led 3-0 approaching the quarter-hour mark.

Following the restart, Ireland burst into the English 22′ through Sam Wisniewski and England conspired to make two high tackles on the Ireland out-half in the space of two phases. The first, by hulking Racing 92 blindside Junior Kpoku, was a clear and late shoulder to the head which inflamed Musgrave Park as it appeared on the big screen at the Sunday’s Well end.

After a lengthy deliberation, referee Jérémy Rozier produced a red card for the giant English forward. His night was over, although England would be able to bring on a replacement for Kpoku 20 minutes later through the new law trials.

Ireland loosehead Alex Usanov, meanwhile, limped off with an injury that left him visibly despondent. He was replaced by Billy Bohan.

Advertisement

From the red card, Ireland declined the shot at three into a short-lasting monsoon, but they conceded a penalty at the resulting attacking lineout on the English 5′.

The visitors then flexed their muscles, literally, as their seven-man pack obliterated the Usanov-less Ireland in the scrum to win a penalty on halfway.

The penalty itself proved inconsequential but the winning of it was probably the biggest statement made by either side in the opening 20 minutes.

A spell of English territorial dominance followed but it was met head-on by firm Irish defence, the aforementioned Power and back-row partner Michael Foy leading the charge in slowing the visitors’ ball at the breakdown.

Foy then claimed the lineout which led to a yellow for English skipper Burrow, who foolishly interfered with Ulster and Ireland scrum-half Clark Logan at the base of a ruck when Ireland were otherwise going nowhere.

Clark’s opposite number Archie McParland then went off injured to be replaced at nine by Lucas Friday, which felt like a further blow for 13-man England.

Ireland were unable to capitalise on Burrow’s infringement, however, as Wisniewski overcompensated for the wind and kicked the ball dead.

His out-half counterpart Coen wasn’t as forgiving as he doubled England’s lead moments later, booming a 45-yarder between the posts down the Dolphin end.

Wisniewski did then half the deficit from in front of the posts as England were offside in preventing a promising-looking Irish attack in their 22′. On the half-hour mark, the visitors led 6-3 and the game was fairly even — but England would soon be able to count upon their returning skipper and a replacement for Kpoku.

The 13 men applied further pressure with a wonderful, over-the-shoulder box-kick by replacement scrum-half Friday which, aided by the wind, dribbled into touch inside the Irish 5′.

Referee Rozier brought it back for an English penalty, however, with Ireland pinged for a relatively harmless but high hit near midfield.

Coen, metronomic from the tee, bombed another one over from long range to stretch England’s lead to 9-3.

Bath back row George Timmins came on for Kpoku just in time to help thwart another Irish attack, the English maul stopping Ireland dead off another five-metre attacking lineout — this one earned following a superb poach by the impressive blindside Foy.

The visitors proceeded to botch their escape, however, with a tidal wave of Irish jerseys bundling the English half-backs over their own dead-ball line after the ball had hit grass in the in-goal.

The crowd took to its feet as Ireland won the five-metre scrum from which captain and number eight Éanna McCarthy, the Dolphin man playing at his boyhood home ground, went close with a big carry.

But the subsequent Irish breakdown came under serious pressure and the ball eventually spilled forward off green before Ireland could have a second crack at the line.

With a 9-3 lead, England took half-time, but Musgrave Park roared Ireland down the tunnel, their optimism nowhere near dulled by England’s phenomenal five-metre defence.

Upon the restart, the otherwise excellent Charlie Molony found the wind to still be adversarial, the Leinster fullback’s up-and-under from his own 10-metre line flying over the English backfield and eventually squirming dead for a scrum back to England.

Still, there was a sense that if Ireland could manage to weaponise the wind, they would find a route back into the game.

A titanic clearance from Wisniewski from his own 5′ was spilled forward on the English 10′ by fullback Kinder, much to the enjoyment of the Cork crowd.

In increasingly slippery conditions, however, the hosts were struggling to build enough phases to stress the integrity of England’s defensive line.

Sensing as much, Wisniewski took matters into his own hands and pinged a gorgeous kick off first phase into the English backfield. It would have yielded a 50-22 were it not for a miraculous piece of fielding by England wing Charlie Griffin, but it did at least lead to a spell of Irish possession deep in English territory as Friday’s exit kick hung up in the sky.

Ireland then won a penalty just inside the English 10′, about 13 metres infield from the left-hand touchline. Wisniewski took on what amounted to a 45-metre kick at goal but it drifted wide right, leaving the deficit at six.

In need of some creativity, Neil Doak sprung sparkplug centre Gene O’Leary-Kareem from the bench to replace the more defence-minded Eoghan Smyth, with the outstanding Connor Fahy shifting in to 12 and continuing to make dents.

O’Leary-Kareem did his best to mop up after a misjudged crossfield kick by Wisniewski which was fielded by Griffin, who booted into grass downfield and put Ireland under savage pressure.

Isolated as he scooped the loose ball under his own posts, O’Leary-Kareem was pinged for holding on.

England skipper Burrow turned down three points which would have been easy even with the wind, opting instead to go to touch. But they botched the resulting lineout and Ireland cleared to halfway from a free-kick.

Replacement hooker Connor Magee was next to save Ireland’s bacon with a jackal penalty inside his own 5′, but England were turning up the dial.

That pressure told on 67 minutes, a lineout maul on the Irish 5′ trundling over the line. After a TMO review that took an epoch, Ireland were adjudged to have brought it down illegally: penalty try, and a yellow card for sub Oisin Minogue to boot.

At 16-3, it was effectively game over given the pattern of the game to that point.

To Ireland’s credit, they almost responded immediately as a beautiful chip over the top by replacement out-half Daniel Green was collected on the left edge by Foy, who took it to within inches before England nuked the Irish breakdown and won a lineout.

Coen chipped over another three in the dying seconds to stretch England’s lead to an absolutely unassailable 16 points, and the brilliant away side were miserly enough to deny an excellent break and reach by Irish fullback Molony at the death to keep their hosts try-less.

Scorers for Ireland:

Tries:

Cons:

Pens: Sam Wisniewski (1/2)

Scorers for England:

Tries: Penalty try

Cons:

Pens: Sam Coen (4/4)

IRELAND U20: 15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster); 14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 13. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster), 11. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); 10. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), 9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster); 1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster), 2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), 3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), 5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), 6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster), 7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), 8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) (capt).

Replacements: 16. Connor Magee (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), 17. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), 18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), 19. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster), 20. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster), 21. Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), 22. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster), 23. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster).

ENGLAND U20: 15. Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers/Silhillians RUFC); 14. Jack Bracken (Saracens/Barnet Elizabethans), 13. Angus Hall (Saracens/Sevenoaks Rugby Club), 12. Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs/Bishops Diocesan College), 11. Charlie Griffin (Bath/Rosslyn Park); 10. Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs/Teignmouth RFC), 9. Archie McParland (Northampton Saints/Ruthin RFC); 1. Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks/Guildford RFC), 2. Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath/Cwmbran RFC), 3. Vilikesa Sela (Bath/Royal Wootton Bassett RFC), 4. Olamide Sodeke (Saracens/Blackheath Rugby Club), 5. Tom Burrow (Sale Sharks/Morley RUFC) (capt), 6. Junior Kpoku (Racing 92/Saracens Amateurs), 7. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/Buckingham Rugby Club), 8. Kane James (Exeter Chiefs/St. Peter’s RFC).

Replacements: 16. Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs/Crediton RFC), 17. Ollie Scola (Northampton Saints/Old Northamptonians RFC), 18. Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks/West Park Leeds RFC), 19. Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints/Bedford Junior Blues), 20. George Timmins (Bath/Market Harborough RUFC), 21. Lucas Friday (Harlequins/Bromley RFC), 22. Josh Bellamy (Harlequins/Rosslyn Park), 23. Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs/Ivybridge RFC).

Referee: Jérémy Rozier (France); Assistant Referees: Kevin Bralley, Evan Urruzmendi (both France); TMO: Tual Trainini (France)