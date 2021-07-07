Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Much-changed Ireland U20s have great chance to impress against Italy

Ireland are in action at 2pm in Cardiff today.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 7:45 AM
15 minutes ago 223 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5487483
Ben Carson makes his first start for the Ireland U20s today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ben Carson makes his first start for the Ireland U20s today.
Ben Carson makes his first start for the Ireland U20s today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A HUGELY PROMISING run for the Ireland U20s quickly had the air sucked out of it last week.

There is much to be excited about in the current crop of Ireland U20s, but the fact they will not be playing for a Triple Crown or a Grand Slam this year will mark their campaign as a disappointment, for those are the high standards this talented group will have set themselves.

Having comfortably and comprehensively dealt with the challenges of Scotland and Wales, last week’s 24-15 defeat to England will have hurt. While game for the fight, Ireland never really looked like taking control of the contest.

What should be remembered though, is that winning is not everything at this level, and the pain of failing to secure a third successive Triple Crown at the age grade should prove a valuable experience in itself for these players. Because really, that’s what this is all about – experience.

Head coach Richie Murphy knows that full well, which is why his team to play Italy today [KO 2pm, live on RTÉ 2] shows nine changes, a sensible move given the demanding nature of this Six Nations championship, which is being played entirely in Cardiff.

It’s an interesting approach, and one that provides an opportunity to test not only new individuals, but different combinations.

Captain Alex Kendellen, one of Ireland’s most impressive performers in this championship, shifts to openside, as the powerful Alex Soroka takes a break from his holiday in the second row to reacquaint himself with the blindside position, with Munster’s Daniel Okeke handed his first start in this Six Nations at number eight.

Scrumhalf Nathan Doak and fullback Jamie Osborne are the only survivors from last week’s starting backline, and it will be interesting to see how Ulster centres Jude Postlewaite and Ben Carson rise to challenge on what will be their first starts for Ireland.

With so many players out to impress, it represents an intriguing challenge against a talented Italian side.

The Azzurri were well beaten by Wales in the opening round but were unlucky in a narrow defeat to France, responding to that disappointment by sticking 43 points on Scotland, with six different try-scorers on the day. 

Unsurprisingly, they stick with a familiar looking 15 today, with the inclusion of loosehead Luca Rizzoli the only change as they go in search of a statement win – Italy could move to second if they claim a bonus-point win and deny Ireland any match points.

That settled Italian team at least makes Ireland’s job a little easier, as they should know what to expect from the Italians even if Murphy’s much-changed side are a little unsure of how they will gel together themselves.

Expect Ireland to try play with pace and look to attack the spaces, with scrum-half Doak already looking a smart operator in the nine shirt, knowing when to play it safe and when to inject a bit of creativity.

When this Ireland team click, they are capable of playing some excellent rugby, and the high turnover of personnel this week shouldn’t push them too far away from those principles. Win or lose, the group will be better for the experience.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella in South Africa

Become a Member

ITALY U20s: Lorenzo Pani; Flavio Pio Vaccari, Tommaso Menoncello, Filippo Drago, Simone Gesi; Lenoardo Marin, Manfredi Albanese; Luca Rizzoli, Tommaso di Bartolomeo, Ion Neculai; Giacomo Ferrari, Nicola Piantella; Luca Andreani, Ross Micheal Vintcent, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Matteo Baldelli, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhamed Hasa, Fabrizio Boschetti, Giovanni Cenedese, Alessandro Garbisi, Mattia Ferrarin, Fabio Schiabel, Andrea Angelone, Giulio Marucchini, Michele Brighetti.

IRELAND U20s: Jamie Osborne; Conor Rankin, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Chay Mullins; James Humphreys, Nathan Doak; George Saunderson, Eoin de Buitléar, Sam Illo; Mark Morrissey, Harry Sheridan; Alex Soroka, Alex Kendellen, Daniel Okeke. 

Replacements: Ronan Loughnane, Jack Boyle, Liam Bishop, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Jack Kelleher, Conor McKee, Cathal Forde, Josh O’Connor, Reuben Crothers, Levi Vaughan, Ben Moxham.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie