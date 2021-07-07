Much-changed Ireland U20s have great chance to impress against Italy

A HUGELY PROMISING run for the Ireland U20s quickly had the air sucked out of it last week.

There is much to be excited about in the current crop of Ireland U20s, but the fact they will not be playing for a Triple Crown or a Grand Slam this year will mark their campaign as a disappointment, for those are the high standards this talented group will have set themselves.

Having comfortably and comprehensively dealt with the challenges of Scotland and Wales, last week’s 24-15 defeat to England will have hurt. While game for the fight, Ireland never really looked like taking control of the contest.

What should be remembered though, is that winning is not everything at this level, and the pain of failing to secure a third successive Triple Crown at the age grade should prove a valuable experience in itself for these players. Because really, that’s what this is all about – experience.

Head coach Richie Murphy knows that full well, which is why his team to play Italy today [KO 2pm, live on RTÉ 2] shows nine changes, a sensible move given the demanding nature of this Six Nations championship, which is being played entirely in Cardiff.

It’s an interesting approach, and one that provides an opportunity to test not only new individuals, but different combinations.

Captain Alex Kendellen, one of Ireland’s most impressive performers in this championship, shifts to openside, as the powerful Alex Soroka takes a break from his holiday in the second row to reacquaint himself with the blindside position, with Munster’s Daniel Okeke handed his first start in this Six Nations at number eight.

Scrumhalf Nathan Doak and fullback Jamie Osborne are the only survivors from last week’s starting backline, and it will be interesting to see how Ulster centres Jude Postlewaite and Ben Carson rise to challenge on what will be their first starts for Ireland.

With so many players out to impress, it represents an intriguing challenge against a talented Italian side.

The Azzurri were well beaten by Wales in the opening round but were unlucky in a narrow defeat to France, responding to that disappointment by sticking 43 points on Scotland, with six different try-scorers on the day.

Unsurprisingly, they stick with a familiar looking 15 today, with the inclusion of loosehead Luca Rizzoli the only change as they go in search of a statement win – Italy could move to second if they claim a bonus-point win and deny Ireland any match points.

That settled Italian team at least makes Ireland’s job a little easier, as they should know what to expect from the Italians even if Murphy’s much-changed side are a little unsure of how they will gel together themselves.

Expect Ireland to try play with pace and look to attack the spaces, with scrum-half Doak already looking a smart operator in the nine shirt, knowing when to play it safe and when to inject a bit of creativity.

When this Ireland team click, they are capable of playing some excellent rugby, and the high turnover of personnel this week shouldn’t push them too far away from those principles. Win or lose, the group will be better for the experience.

ITALY U20s: Lorenzo Pani; Flavio Pio Vaccari, Tommaso Menoncello, Filippo Drago, Simone Gesi; Lenoardo Marin, Manfredi Albanese; Luca Rizzoli, Tommaso di Bartolomeo, Ion Neculai; Giacomo Ferrari, Nicola Piantella; Luca Andreani, Ross Micheal Vintcent, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Matteo Baldelli, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhamed Hasa, Fabrizio Boschetti, Giovanni Cenedese, Alessandro Garbisi, Mattia Ferrarin, Fabio Schiabel, Andrea Angelone, Giulio Marucchini, Michele Brighetti.

IRELAND U20s: Jamie Osborne; Conor Rankin, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Chay Mullins; James Humphreys, Nathan Doak; George Saunderson, Eoin de Buitléar, Sam Illo; Mark Morrissey, Harry Sheridan; Alex Soroka, Alex Kendellen, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Ronan Loughnane, Jack Boyle, Liam Bishop, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Jack Kelleher, Conor McKee, Cathal Forde, Josh O’Connor, Reuben Crothers, Levi Vaughan, Ben Moxham.

