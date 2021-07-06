Ireland U20s ring the changes as they 'bid to bounce back' against Italy in Cardiff

IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Richie Murphy rings the changes for Wednesday’s Six Nations clash against Italy at Cardiff Arms Park [KO 2pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Murphy makes nine changes in personnel to his starting XV for Ireland’s Round 4 game, as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to England.

Captain Alex Kendellen shifts to openside flanker for the Cardiff showdown, making way for powerful Munster back row Daniel Okeke to earn his first start of the campaign at number eight, with Alex Soroka named at blindside.

George Saunderson and Eoin de Buitléar are named in the front row, with Mark Morrissey returning to the second row alongside Harry Sheridan.

Ulster’s James Humphreys starts at out-half, having recovered from a facial injury sustained against Scotland in the opening victory, while Nathan Doak continues in the number nine jersey.

Ulster duo Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson come in as a new-look Ireland midfield, both set for their full debuts having featured off the bench up to this point.

Leinster’s Jamie Osborne starts at full-back for the third time this championship, with Conor Rankin and Chay Mullins selected on the wings.

“We’ve had to dust ourselves down following the disappointment of last week and the focus of the group has been really good as we bid to bounce back against Italy,” Murphy said.

“It has been a demanding schedule but this presents players with opportunities and there are a number of guys who have worked really hard to earn their selection this week.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them in action in the green jersey.”

Ireland U20s (v Italy)

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

11. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

10. James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

1. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

2. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

7. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

8. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster).

Replacements:

16. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Jack Boyle (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

19. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)

20. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

24. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. Levi Vaughan (Terenure College/Terenure RFC/Leinster)

26. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster).