Ireland U20s ring the changes ahead of Fiji encounter

IRELAND COACH Richie Murphy has made 11 changes ahead of Tuesday’s final World Rugby U20 Championship Pool match against Fiji in Stellenbosch (kick-off: 12.30pm Irish time, live on Virgin Media Two).

The Irish side opened their campaign with a 34-34 draw with England, before beating Australia 30-10 to secure the bonus point.

Murphy’s men are currently level on points with England and need to beat Fiji to ensure progress to the semi-finals, with the coach opting to rotate his side considerably.

Back row Diarmuid Mangan has been named as captain, while Harry West comes in at fullback.

James Nicholson and Andrew Osborne maintain their places on the wings, while Sam Berman, who joined up with the squad in South Africa this week, starts alongside debutant John Devine at centre.

Matthew Lynch and Oscar Cawley form a new half-back pairing, while George Hadden, Danny Shehan and Fiachna Barrett start in the front row.

Evan O’Connell and Joe Hopes feature in the second row, and alongside Mangan, debutant Dan Barron starts at openside and Brian Gleeson retains his place at number eight.

Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Gus McCarthy, Jack Oliver, Sam Prendergast and Henry McErlean make up the bench.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Rory Telfer and James McNabney would both miss the encounter due to suspension.

Ireland U20s team:

15. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

13. Sam Berman (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

10. Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

9. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

3. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

4. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

5. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

7. Dan Barron (Dublin University/Leinster)*

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

20. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)

21. Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

23. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster).