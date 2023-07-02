Two Ireland U20 players receive bans

IRELAND U20 players Rory Telfer and James McNabney have both been suspended for three matches, it has been announced.

However, the ban for both players will be cut to two games if they complete tackle school.

Telfer picked up a red card for a dangerous tackle in Ireland’s Pool B match against Australia at the World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 on 29 June.

A World Rugby independent disciplinary update read: “The player accepted that foul play occurred and that the offending warranted a red card. The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches), and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50%.”

Similarly, McNabney has been cited for a dangerous tackle in the same game against Australia.

A statement read: “The Committee, having considered the player’s submissions and reviewed all available evidence, found that the red card threshold had been met and that the citing was upheld. The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches), and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50%.”

Both players will now miss Ireland’s upcoming Pool B clash with Fiji on 4 July, as well as their match in round four of the World Rugby U20 Championship on 9 July.

They will, however, be eligible for the match in round five of the World Rugby U20 Championship on 14 July provided they “apply to take part in the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of the sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play”.

Both players have the right to appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision.