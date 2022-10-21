Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 international 'more comfortable' since new manager's arrival

Ross Tierney aiming to kick-start Motherwell’s season again when Aberdeen visit.

1 hour ago 1,634 Views 0 Comments
Ross Tierney (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Ross Tierney is aiming to kick-start Motherwell’s season again with another win over Aberdeen and says the team are “more comfortable” since Steven Hammell’s appointment as manager. 

Well beat the Dons 3-2 at Pittodrie on 13 August, days after Hammell was confirmed as the club’s manager on a permanent basis.

Motherwell go into the return game on the back of three consecutive defeats but from a difficult run against Hibernian, Rangers and Celtic, and they have been boosted by news that Kevin van Veen will shake off a knock to play.

The Dutchman has scored five goals in five matches against the Dons, four of which have been Motherwell victories and the other a draw.

Tierney said: “I think Kev likes playing against Aberdeen, he always scores. The last game we played against Aberdeen was one of our best performances of the season and hopefully we can do that again.

“Hopefully it kick-starts the season again. I think that performance showed just how well we can play. I think there was a bit of doubt under the gaffer but I think that showed he is made for this level as well as the players.”

Tierney is enjoying Hammell’s style of play since he replaced Graham Alexander on the eve of the new season.

“I feel it suits us all more,” he said. “I think we are all more comfortable since the gaffer came in. The work the staff have been doing since they came in has been unbelievable.

“We keep saying in the dressing room that performances are there, we are maybe just not getting results. It is still a long season. Everything in the dressing room is positive.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie