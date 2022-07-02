Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Ireland U21 international seals Stoke move

Gavin Kilkenny has left Premier League side Bournemouth in a loan deal.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 9:44 PM
32 minutes ago 954 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5806411
Gavin Kilkenny (file pic).
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Gavin Kilkenny (file pic).
Gavin Kilkenny (file pic).
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

IRELAND U21 international Gavin Kilkenny has joined Championship club Stoke City on loan, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder made 18 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, but his first-team opportunities would likely have been limited at the Cherries following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Dubliner has been a pivotal player for Jim Crawford’s side, earning 20 caps in total while he is likely to be involved for their two-legged playoff with Israel in September, where progression would see the team become the first-ever Ireland U21 side to qualify for a major tournament.

Kilkenny becomes the fifth signing that former Shamrock Rovers boss Michael O’Neill has made this summer, joining fellow newcomers Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke and Liam McCarron at the club.

He becomes the second Irish player in the first-team squad, with ex-underage international Jack Bonham, having made 17 appearances for the Potters last season.

Following the news, first-team coach Rory Delap told the Stoke website: “We’ve been monitoring Gavin for a few years and we’ve taken the opportunity to bring him in.

“He’s a very good player; he builds the game and that’s something we felt we needed with Joe Allen having left the club and hopefully he’ll be a really good addition and help us play the way we want to play.

“He’s highly motivated, he wants to play and doesn’t want to sit on the bench and be a bit-part player. That’s what we’ve targeted this season — players that are motivated to play, improve and make us a better team.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Ireland U21 teammate Eiran Cashin has confirmed he is staying at Derby after Clowes Developments completed their takeover of the club yesterday.

The 20-year-old defender has signed a new contract with the Pride Park outfit that ties him to the club until the summer of 2024.

Cashin broke into the Rams’ first team last season and finished the campaign with 18 appearances to his name.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie