Ireland U21s make winning start to Euros qualifying campaign

IRELAND U21s made a winning start to their European Championship qualifying campaign today with a 2-0 win away to Bosnia.

Second-half goals from Tyreik Wright and Conor Coventry earned Jim Crawford’s side the three points.

After a tight first half, Ireland took the lead just before the hour mark.

Rotherham forward Joshua Kayode was brought down in the area and Wright — currently on loan at Salford from Aston Villa — successfully converted the penalty.

With 17 minutes remaining, the visitors doubled their advantage.

Coventry, a midfielder on loan at Peterborough from West Ham, who was called up the senior squad back in March, got on the end of a low corner, with his first-time effort finding the corner of the net.

It is the perfect start for the Boys in Green, who in addition to Bosnia, have been paired in a group alongside Italy, Sweden, Montenegro and Luxembourg, and they will face the latter away in their next qualifier on Tuesday.

