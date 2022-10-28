Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 28 October 2022
Advertisement

Rain washes out World Cup clash to slow Ireland's momentum

Andrew Balbirnie and his fellow giant-killers were forced to share the points with winless Afghanistan after rain washed out play without a ball being bowled.

42 minutes ago 3,513 Views 0 Comments
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie expressed his frustration at the washout.
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie expressed his frustration at the washout.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

IRELAND SKIPPER ANDREW Balbirnie expressed frustration after rain denied his giant-killers a crack at another famous win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Showers are forecast for much of the day in Melbourne, also threatening the blockbuster evening showdown between Australia and England.

The Irish were pumped up after stunning England by five runs on Wednesday, but they were forced to share the points at the MCG with winless Afghanistan after rain washed out play without a ball being bowled.

“Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against a team we know really well,” said Balbirnie.

“We spoke a lot about it after the England game, about backing up that performance and coming out here and playing some good cricket. We didn’t get to show what we could do today, unfortunately.

“If it could have gone our way we could have gone to Brisbane (to play Australia on Monday) with a lot of hopes of going into the next round.”

Ireland had form against the Afghans, winning a five-match T20 series 3-2 earlier this year.

Both teams receive one point so Ireland move to second in the Group 1 table.

They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.

Afghanistan are bottom of the group on two points and skipper Mohammad Nabi was equally disappointed — it was their second washout of the tournament.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes,” he said.

“We were fully ready… The plan was to put a score on the board and bring the spinners into the game during the chase.”

They next face Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie