Dublin: 13°C Saturday 12 November 2022
19′ – Ireland 7-7 Fiji: The hosts thought they had taken the lead but Kieran Treadwell’s close-range finish was, in fact, held up magnificently by Levani Botia.

Ireland had the advantage, though, after an infringement by Manasa Saulo who gets 10 minutes in the bin. Ireland will attack again from a five-metre lineout.

Try for Ireland!

15′ – Ireland 7-7 Fiji: Great score by Ireland, who have settled into this contest, now. It’s Nick Timoney who eventually drives over for his second international try. It came after a sustained period of pressure off the back of a lineout inside the Fijian 22′. Powerful carry from captain Furlong to take the ball to the line just prior to Timoney’s score.

Carbery adds the extras from under the sticks.

12′ – Ireland 0-7 Fiji: Ireland build a few nice phases for the first time but Fiji claim a loose ball on the floor.

Habosi makes a superb burst down the left. He’s skinning lads, the Fijian Drua left wing.

Ireland eventually win a penalty on the floor.

9′ – Ireland 0-7 Fiji: Ireland’s discipline is shocking so far. They concede three penalties in quick succession to let Fiji incrementally escape their own half from their own try-line.

Try for Fiji!

4′ – Ireland 0-7 Fiji:Oh, what an absolutely sensational score by the visitors!

It’s inside centre Kalaveti Ravouvou who dots down after Vinaya Habosi sent Jamison Gibson-Park for chips down the left wing.

Tela, this time, splits the posts and the Fijians lead by seven.

Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw has gone off injured for the hosts. Garry Ringrose on.

Bad start for Ireland, here.

2′ – Ireland 0-0 Fiji: Mack Hansen takes to the skies to claim a dodgy-enough-looking crossfield kick by Joey Carbery.

Kieran Treadwell gets isolated a couple of phases later and Eroni Mawi wins a jackal penalty in kickable range for the visitors, who celebrate it like a score.

Tela pulls his kick wide left, however, and Ireland get away with one early.

Anthems being belted out now at the Aviva, with Fiji’s ‘Cibi’ to follow. Kick-off in about five minutes’ time.

Still thousands of empty seats for this very early kick-off. Would imagine there’s a mad dash going on to get to seats.

Fiji Team

Vern Cotter has made three changes for the Fijians’ first trip to Dublin since 2017.

Setareki Tuicuvu switches to fullback to replace the injured Kini Murimurivalu. Jiuta Wainiqolo returns on the right wing, while Vilimoni Botitu drops out at 10 for the the three-times capped Teti Tela.

Tela makes up an all-Fijian Drua half-back partnership with Frank Lomani. Castres’ Adrea Cocagi is set for a debut off the bench.

 

scotland-v-fiji-autumn-international-murrayfield-stadium Setareki Tuicuvu moves to 15. Source: PA

  • 15. Setareki Tuicuvu (Brive) 10
  • 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo (Toulon) 3
  • 13. Waisea Nayacalevu (Toulon) (capt) 31
  • 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou (Fijian Drua) 2
  • 11. Vinaya Habosi (Fijian Drua) 3
  • 10. Teti Tela (Fijian Drua) 3
  • 9. Frank Lomani (Fijian Drua) 22
  • 1. Eroni Mawi (Saracens) 20
  • 2. Sam Matavesi (Northampton Saints) 23
  • 3. Manasa Saulo (Fijian Drua) 50
  • 4. Isoa Nasilasila (Fijian Drua) 2
  • 5. Ratu Leone Rotuisolia (Fijian Drua) 1
  • 6. Albert Tuisue (Gloucester) 16
  • 7. Levani Botia (La Rochelle) 22
  • 8. Viliame Mata (Edinburgh) 21

Replacements:

  • 16. Mesulame Dolokoto (Fijian Drua) 11
  • 17. Livai Natave (Fijian Drua) 1
  • 18. Lee-Roy Atalifo (Edinburgh) 17
  • 19. Apisalome Ratuniyarawa (London Irish) 41
  • 20. John Dyer (Biarritz Olympique) 4
  • 21. Simione Kuruvoli (Fijian Drua) 2
  • 22. Ben Volavola (Racing 92) 43
  • 23. Adrea Cocagi (Castres Olympique) *

Ireland team

Tadhg Furlong captains Ireland on his 62nd cap. There will be first appearances in green, meanwhile, for Munster men Jeremy Loughman and Jack Crowley, as well as Connacht’s Cian Prendergast.

cian-prendergast-jack-crowley-and-jeremy-loughman The new lads. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 1 cap
  • 14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) 3 caps
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 60 caps
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 7 caps
  • 11. Mack Hansen (Connacht/) 7 caps
  • 10. Joey Carbery (Munster) 36 caps
  • 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 21 caps
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster) uncapped
  • 2. Rob Herring (Ulster) 29 caps
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 61 caps, captain
  • 4. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 9 caps
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 34 caps
  • 6. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 21 caps
  • 7. Nick Timoney (Ulster) 2 caps
  • 8. Jack Conan (Leinster) 31 caps


Replacements:

  • 16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 11 caps
  • 17. Cian Healy (Leinster) 119 caps
  • 18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 3 caps
  • 19. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
  • 20. Max Deegan (Leinster) 1 cap
  • 21. Craig Casey (Munster) 5 caps
  • 22. Jack Crowley (Munster) uncapped
  • 23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

Good afternoon!

Hey everybody, hope you’re enjoying your Saturdays so far. It’s Gavan Casey here and I’ll be bringing you live updates from Ireland’s November test with Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s men will be expected to go two from two today after last weekend’s brilliant win over South Africa, but the Fijians pushed the Scots in Edinburgh and will be typically confident of achieving a landmark upset on Irish soil.

It could be a fun 80 minutes in Dublin!

a-general-view-of-the-match-day-program Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

