19′ – Ireland 7-7 Fiji: The hosts thought they had taken the lead but Kieran Treadwell’s close-range finish was, in fact, held up magnificently by Levani Botia.
Ireland had the advantage, though, after an infringement by Manasa Saulo who gets 10 minutes in the bin. Ireland will attack again from a five-metre lineout.
Try for Ireland!
15′ – Ireland 7-7 Fiji: Great score by Ireland, who have settled into this contest, now. It’s Nick Timoney who eventually drives over for his second international try. It came after a sustained period of pressure off the back of a lineout inside the Fijian 22′. Powerful carry from captain Furlong to take the ball to the line just prior to Timoney’s score.
Carbery adds the extras from under the sticks.
12′ – Ireland 0-7 Fiji: Ireland build a few nice phases for the first time but Fiji claim a loose ball on the floor.
Habosi makes a superb burst down the left. He’s skinning lads, the Fijian Drua left wing.
Ireland eventually win a penalty on the floor.
9′ – Ireland 0-7 Fiji: Ireland’s discipline is shocking so far. They concede three penalties in quick succession to let Fiji incrementally escape their own half from their own try-line.
Flag
Try for Fiji!
4′ – Ireland 0-7 Fiji:Oh, what an absolutely sensational score by the visitors!
It’s inside centre Kalaveti Ravouvou who dots down after Vinaya Habosi sent Jamison Gibson-Park for chips down the left wing.
Tela, this time, splits the posts and the Fijians lead by seven.
Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw has gone off injured for the hosts. Garry Ringrose on.
Vern Cotter has made three changes for the Fijians’ first trip to Dublin since 2017.
Setareki Tuicuvu switches to fullback to replace the injured Kini Murimurivalu. Jiuta Wainiqolo returns on the right wing, while Vilimoni Botitu drops out at 10 for the the three-times capped Teti Tela.
Tela makes up an all-Fijian Drua half-back partnership with Frank Lomani. Castres’ Adrea Cocagi is set for a debut off the bench.
Hey everybody, hope you’re enjoying your Saturdays so far. It’s Gavan Casey here and I’ll be bringing you live updates from Ireland’s November test with Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.
Andy Farrell’s men will be expected to go two from two today after last weekend’s brilliant win over South Africa, but the Fijians pushed the Scots in Edinburgh and will be typically confident of achieving a landmark upset on Irish soil.
TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS (2)