LIVE: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations

The Scots look set to line out as named. Two changes for them from the side that fell to Italy in Rome.
Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall comes into the number 12 shirt, while Ben White returns to the side at scrum-half. That means Cameron Redpath and George Horne, who started last weekend’s defeat to Italy, drop to the bench.
This will be McDowall’s Six Nations debut and just his second Test cap as the 26-year-old gets his chance in the number 12 shirt with key man Sione Tuipulotu absent due to injury.
- 15. Blair Kinghorn
- 14. Kyle Steyn
- 13. Huw Jones
- 12. Stafford McDowall
- 11. Duhan van der Merwe
- 10. Finn Russell (co-captain)
- 9. Ben White
- 1. Pierre Schoeman
- 2. George Turner
- 3. Zander Fagerson
- 4. Grant Gilchrist
- 5. Scott Cummings
- 6. Andy Christie
- 7. Rory Darge (co-captain)
- 8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements:
- 16. Ewan Ashman
- 17. Rory Sutherland
- 18. Elliot Millar-Mills
- 19. Sam Skinner
- 20. Matt Fagerson
- 21. George Horne
- 22. Cameron Redpath
- 23. Kyle Rowe
Referee: Matthew Carley.
Hugo Keenan is a last-minute withdrawal for Ireland, and he’ll be replaced by Jordan Larmour at fullback.
It’s Larmour’s first start for Ireland since 2021.
Ireland otherwise unchanged, with Larmour coming from outside the matchday 23 straight into the starting lineup.
Worth noting, as well, that Jack Crowley hasn’t been taking any kicks in the warm-up, and his left knee is strapped up. Looks to be moving okay, though.
Still, Jaysus!
- 15. Jordan Larmour
- 14. Calvin Nash
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. Tadhg Beirne
- 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
- 16. Rónan Kelleher
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Finlay Bealham
- 19. Ryan Baird
- 20. Jack Conan
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Harry Byrne
- 23. Garry Ringrose
Hey everyone. It’s Super Saturday — and Ireland are gunning for back-to-back Six Nations titles.
That doesn’t sound so bad, does it?
Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll be bringing you live updates from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland face Scotland, who have a Triple Crown on the line themselves.
Looks like there’s going to be a late change to the Ireland team, which I’ll bring you shortly.