LIVE: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations

Scotland team

The Scots look set to line out as named. Two changes for them from the side that fell to Italy in Rome.

Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall comes into the number 12 shirt, while Ben White returns to the side at scrum-half. That means Cameron Redpath and George Horne, who started last weekend’s defeat to Italy, drop to the bench.

This will be McDowall’s Six Nations debut and just his second Test cap as the 26-year-old gets his chance in the number 12 shirt with key man Sione Tuipulotu absent due to injury.

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Huw Jones

12. Stafford McDowall

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (co-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Grant Gilchrist

5. Scott Cummings

6. Andy Christie

7. Rory Darge (co-captain)

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Elliot Millar-Mills

19. Sam Skinner

20. Matt Fagerson

21. George Horne

22. Cameron Redpath

23. Kyle Rowe

Referee: Matthew Carley.