Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan; ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations

Ireland’s attempt at back-to-back titles kicks off at 4:45pm.
13
6.1k
47 minutes ago

1 minute ago 4:31PM

An unexpectedly huge day for this man…

jordan-larmour-during-the-warm-up Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

2 minutes ago 4:30PM
Predictions

Well, in light of that Hugo Keenan news, how are ya feelin’?


Poll Results:

'Lads, it's Scotland...' (9)
Fairly nervous, actually. (8)
I have an awful feeling in me bones. (3)

4 minutes ago 4:28PM
Scotland team

The Scots look set to line out as named. Two changes for them from the side that fell to Italy in Rome.

Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall comes into the number 12 shirt, while Ben White returns to the side at scrum-half. That means Cameron Redpath and George Horne, who started last weekend’s defeat to Italy, drop to the bench.

This will be McDowall’s Six Nations debut and just his second Test cap as the 26-year-old gets his chance in the number 12 shirt with key man Sione Tuipulotu absent due to injury.

  • 15. Blair Kinghorn
  • 14. Kyle Steyn
  • 13. Huw Jones
  • 12. Stafford McDowall
  • 11. Duhan van der Merwe
  • 10. Finn Russell (co-captain)
  • 9. Ben White
  • 1. Pierre Schoeman
  • 2. George Turner
  • 3. Zander Fagerson
  • 4. Grant Gilchrist
  • 5. Scott Cummings
  • 6. Andy Christie
  • 7. Rory Darge (co-captain)
  • 8. Jack Dempsey 

Replacements:

  • 16. Ewan Ashman
  • 17. Rory Sutherland
  • 18. Elliot Millar-Mills
  • 19. Sam Skinner
  • 20. Matt Fagerson
  • 21. George Horne
  • 22. Cameron Redpath
  • 23. Kyle Rowe

Referee: Matthew Carley.

7 minutes ago 4:25PM
Ireland team

hugo-keenan-arrives Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Hugo Keenan is a last-minute withdrawal for Ireland, and he’ll be replaced by Jordan Larmour at fullback.

It’s Larmour’s first start for Ireland since 2021.

Ireland otherwise unchanged, with Larmour coming from outside the matchday 23 straight into the starting lineup.

Worth noting, as well, that Jack Crowley hasn’t been taking any kicks in the warm-up, and his left knee is strapped up. Looks to be moving okay, though.

Still, Jaysus!

  • 15. Jordan Larmour
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Ryan Baird
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Harry Byrne
  • 23. Garry Ringrose
13 minutes ago 4:20PM
Good afternoon!

Hey everyone. It’s Super Saturday — and Ireland are gunning for back-to-back Six Nations titles.

That doesn’t sound so bad, does it?

Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll be bringing you live updates from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland face Scotland, who have a Triple Crown on the line themselves.

rory-darge-and-peter-omahony-with-matthew-carley-at-the-coin-toss Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Looks like there’s going to be a late change to the Ireland team, which I’ll bring you shortly.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
13
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     