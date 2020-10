12 mins ago

We go again!

After the disappointment they suffered during the week, Ireland are back in action today to face Wales in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s already been a dramatic morning for Irish football with the news that five players have been stood down from the matchday squad on the back of a positive Covid-19 case in the squad.

We also now know that the case which led to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missing out on the Slovakia game may have turned out to be a false positive.

We’ll have the starting line-up for you in the next few moments as we edge closer to the 2pm kick-off.