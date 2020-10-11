Covid test that led to Connolly and Idah missing play-off a false positive

IN A REMARKABLE twist, the Covid test that caused Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah to miss Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off was in fact a false positive.

The42 has learned the FAI employee who tested positive for the virus in Bratislava on Wednesday night yesterday tested negative, having sought a private test upon return.

The employee has now had four Covid tests in the last seven days, three of which are negative.

Connolly and Idah were forced to miss the game as they were deemed close contacts of the travelling member of staff as they sat less than two metres from him on the flight to Slovakia. Connolly and Idah inadvertently sat in the wrong seats to the back of the plane, seats that were reserved for non-playing members of the travelling party.

Now, in an astonishing twist, it transpires they needed not miss the game at all.

The FAI employee was added to the travelling party in place of a colleague from the same department, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, ahead of the flight to Slovakia.

The employee was allowed to join as he had returned a negative test result on Sunday, as he had been preparing to enter camp with the U21s. The employee took another test with the U21s on Tuesday, which returned a negative result on Wednesday afternoon.

All late additions to the senior squad had to take a Uefa-mandated test no later than three days from matchday, however, and it was this test that returned a false positive.

This test was conducted by the Slovakian public health authorities.

Having isolated in his hotel room and been flown home in a charter flight by the FAI, the employee remained asymptomatic and sought a private test on Saturday.

The test was arranged through the FAI with a private clinic, and returned a negative result, meaning the employee never in fact had Covid-19, and Connolly and Idah could have played in Slovakia.

The FAI are understood to be exploring the possibility of Idah and Connolly returning to the squad for the Finland game next Wednesday, but both will miss today’s game with Wales.