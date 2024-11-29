All still to play for as Ireland and Wales level in first leg of Euro 2025 play-off final

Wales 1

Republic of Ireland 1

ALL SQUARE AT the midpoint.

Everything still to play for at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ireland came from behind to secure a draw against Wales in the first leg of their Euro 2025 play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium.

The hosts struck first through Lily Woodham in the 20th minute, before the outstanding Ruesha Littlejohn ultimately — but not officially — restored parity by half time.

A record crowd of 16,845 — over 350 of them travelling Irish supporters — watched a fiery encounter in the Welsh capital, but all eyes now turn to Dublin, where the historic qualification scores will be settled in four days’ time.

Gleeson made four changes to her XI. Niamh Fahey got the nod in the back three alongside Anna Patten and Caitlin Hayes; Littlejohn and Lily Agg both returned in midfield — the former holding — and Heather Payne was selected wide right. Captain Katie McCabe operated on the left, always trying to link up with Ireland’s other top star, Denise O’Sullivan. Kyra Carusa and Julie-Ann Russell combined up top. Wales started as expected, in a 4-3-3 with Fishlock their key attacking threat.

A lively build-up was capped by a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, but the opening exchanges were rather dull. It was cagey and scrappy, though there was no shortage of needle and physicality, with McCabe and Ceri Holland among the key battles. Russell had the early Irish sights on goal, before Wales broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

It was a quality goal, but one in which several Irish players were caught out. They sat in a flat five, but were undone down their left. Holland found Fishlock, who peeled off Hayes, before playing a beautiful delivery across the box. The ball spun, her fellow 37-year-old Fahey fresh-aired, and her Seattle Reign team-mate Woodham pounced with a superb first-time finish.

Woodham scored in February’s friendly, and this one sent the home crowd into raptures.

Game on. Ireland needed to respond.

An unlikely hero stepped up from 35 yards in the 35th minute.

Littlejohn had been dictating around the middle, but here she spotted Welsh goalkeeper Olivia Clark off her line and let fly. The back-peddling Clark tipped the effort off the crossbar, and it bounced back off her, officially awarded as an own goal and robbing Littlejohn of a first international goal since 2016. She put her hand to her mouth, almost in disbelief.

It was the boost Ireland needed to assume control and stamp more authority on proceedings. They got to grips with the Welsh front three, but didn’t offer much in their own final third.

Gleeson freshened her midfield up at half time, with Marisa Sheva coming in for Agg.

Seconds after the restart came a Wales warning shot, but Ireland will have been relieved to see Ffionn Morgan completely misfire. Their own errors handed the hosts the initiative at times, and they needed to cut them out.

The game opened up, and referee Maria Caputi let things go as sparks continued to fly in a fiery contest.

Both sides threatened off set-pieces around the hour-mark. A dangerous McCabe free-kick went untouched and just eluded Hayes at the back post. A pair of Holland corners followed: the first finding the head of Rhiannon Roberts, to which Littlejohn crucially reacted. The second eventually fell to substitute Carrie Jones, who looked to foul Payne on the edge of the box before drawing a superb save from Courtney Brosnan.

The Irish goalkeeper stepped up again to claim a Fishlock free. Tempers flared beforehand: Littlejohn was aggrieved to be penalised for a foul on Rachel Rowe, Fishlock got involved, and the frosty exchange ended in both seeing yellow cards.

With the game on a knife-edge, Sheva couldn’t capitalise on a half chance, while Hayes saw an unlikely volley tipped over the bar by Clark.

The end game was stop-start, with both benches utilised. Ireland turned to Jessie Stapleton, Leanne Kiernan and Hampden hero Amber Barrett to try and wrestle the advantage.

It was to Wales the golden late chance fell. A dangerous ball flashed across the Irish goal, but no one was there to turn home.

Ireland escaped the Dragons’ Den with a draw.

All square at the midpoint, everything still to play for as history awaits both Celtic cousins.

Wales: Olivia Clark; Gemma Evans, Hayley Ladd, Rhiannon Roberts; Lily Woodham (Charlotte Estcourt 89), Angharad James-Turner, Alice Griffiths (Carrie Jones HT), Ceri Holland (Josephine Green 80); Jess Fishlock, Rachel Rowe, Ffionn Morgan (Kayleigh Barton 71).

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Anna Patten, Niamh Fahey, Caitlin Hayes; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn (Jessie Stapleton 78), Lily Agg (Marisa Sheva HT), Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Julie Ann Russell (Leanne Kiernan 78), Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 89).

Referee: Maria Caputi (Italy).