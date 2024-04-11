Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Cliodhna Moloney has been named on the bench. Ben Brady/INPHO
Teamsheet

Clíodhna Moloney returns on bench as Ireland make one change for Wales

Edel McMahon is named in the back row in the only change to the starting XV.
0
155
28 minutes ago

EDEL MCMAHON RETURNS to the Ireland starting team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at Virgin Media Park, [KO: 4.45pm, Virgin Media Two].

The inclusion of co-captain McMahon is the only change to the starting XV made by Ireland head coach Scott Bemand from their last outing against Italy.

McMahon returns to the back row at seven, as Aoife Wafers moves across to six.

Clíodhna Moloney is recalled to the squad and is on the bench alongside the uncapped Shannon Ikahihifo.

Moloney’s most recent appearance for Ireland came as a replacement in a home win over Japan in November, 2021 – 11 days after she compared remarks made by the IRFU’s then Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy to “slurry spreading” in a social media post.

Ireland enter Saturday’s encounter after suffering defeats away to France (38-17) and at home in the RDS to Italy (27-21), in their opening two games.

Wales are also pointless, defeated 20-18 by Scotland and 46-10 by England in their opening ties in the tournament.

Ireland

  • 15. Lauren Delany
  • 14. Katie Corrigan
  • 13. Eve Higgins
  • 12. Enya Breen
  • 11. Béibhinn Parsons
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien
  • 9. Aoibheann Reilly
  • 1. Linda Djougang
  • 2. Neve Jones
  • 3. Christy Haney
  • 4. Dorothy Wall
  • 5. Sam Monaghan (co-captain)
  • 6. Aoife Wafer
  • 7. Edel McMahon (co-captain)
  • 8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

  • 16. Clíodhna Moloney
  • 17. Niamh O’Dowd
  • 18. Sadhbh McGrath
  • 19. Fiona Tuite
  • 20. Shannon Ikahihifo
  • 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
  • 22. Nicole Fowley
  • 23. Aoife Dalton
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     