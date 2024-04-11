Clíodhna Moloney returns on bench as Ireland make one change for Wales

EDEL MCMAHON RETURNS to the Ireland starting team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at Virgin Media Park, [KO: 4.45pm, Virgin Media Two].

The inclusion of co-captain McMahon is the only change to the starting XV made by Ireland head coach Scott Bemand from their last outing against Italy.

McMahon returns to the back row at seven, as Aoife Wafers moves across to six.

Clíodhna Moloney is recalled to the squad and is on the bench alongside the uncapped Shannon Ikahihifo.

Moloney’s most recent appearance for Ireland came as a replacement in a home win over Japan in November, 2021 – 11 days after she compared remarks made by the IRFU’s then Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy to “slurry spreading” in a social media post.

Ireland enter Saturday’s encounter after suffering defeats away to France (38-17) and at home in the RDS to Italy (27-21), in their opening two games.

Wales are also pointless, defeated 20-18 by Scotland and 46-10 by England in their opening ties in the tournament.

The Ireland team to face Wales in Round 3 of the @Womens6Nations on Saturday in Cork! 💪 #IrishRugby #WeAreIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 11, 2024

Ireland

15. Lauren Delany

14. Katie Corrigan

13. Eve Higgins

12. Enya Breen

11. Béibhinn Parsons

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Sam Monaghan (co-captain)

6. Aoife Wafer

7. Edel McMahon (co-captain)

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements: