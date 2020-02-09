IRFU issue apology after Wales left with cold showers in Donnybrook

The Ireland and Wales teams huddle as the rain pours down during the game.

THE IRFU HAVE issued an apology after the Wales Women’s team were only able to have cold showers following today’s Six Nations clash with Ireland in Donnybrook.

Ireland were convincing 31-12 winners at Energia Park, but much of the second half was played in horrendous conditions as Storm Ciara battered Dublin.

And a difficult evening for Wales was made worse when they returned to the changing rooms after the game, with out-half Robyn Wilkins telling ITV’s Beth Fisher that the visitors didn’t have enough hot water for their post-match showers.

Source: Beth Fisher/Twitter

“We’re all cold, it doesn’t help that we’ve got cold showers, unfortunately,” Wilkins said.

“But we’re a tight-knit bunch, this will make us stronger. We’ll come together and we go again. We’ve got two weeks now to kick in and train hard for that French game.”

The IRFU responded with an apology, putting the issue down to a problem with the water heater in the Wales changing room.

The union also outlined that extra amenities were provided for the Wales team.

It is understood there were no issues with hot water for the home team.

Source: Irish Rugby/Twitter

“The IRFU have apologised to the @WelshRugbyUnion team for an issue with the water heater in their changing room today,” the IRFU said in a statement on Twitter.

“Every effort was made to resolve the problem & extra amenities were provided. The IRFU would like to thank the team for their understanding & apologise again.”

Ireland made it two wins from two in the Six Nations after running in five tries against the Welsh, on a day when a number of sports fixtures across Ireland were postponed as a result of Storm Ciara.

