This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRFU issue apology after Wales left with cold showers in Donnybrook

The IRFU have blamed the issue on a problem with the water heater in the Wales changing room.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 7:17 PM
50 minutes ago 4,303 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5000081
The Ireland and Wales teams huddle as the rain pours down during the game.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
The Ireland and Wales teams huddle as the rain pours down during the game.
The Ireland and Wales teams huddle as the rain pours down during the game.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE IRFU HAVE issued an apology after the Wales Women’s team were only able to have cold showers following today’s Six Nations clash with Ireland in Donnybrook.

Ireland were convincing 31-12 winners at Energia Park, but much of the second half was played in horrendous conditions as Storm Ciara battered Dublin.

And a difficult evening for Wales was made worse when they returned to the changing rooms after the game, with out-half Robyn Wilkins telling ITV’s Beth Fisher that the visitors didn’t have enough hot water for their post-match showers. 

Tweet by @Beth Fisher Source: Beth Fisher/Twitter

“We’re all cold, it doesn’t help that we’ve got cold showers, unfortunately,” Wilkins said.

“But we’re a tight-knit bunch, this will make us stronger. We’ll come together and we go again. We’ve got two weeks now to kick in and train hard for that French game.”

The IRFU responded with an apology, putting the issue down to a problem with the water heater in the Wales changing room.

The union also outlined that extra amenities were provided for the Wales team.

It is understood there were no issues with hot water for the home team.

Tweet by @Irish Rugby Source: Irish Rugby/Twitter

“The IRFU have apologised to the @WelshRugbyUnion team for an issue with the water heater in their changing room today,” the IRFU said in a statement on Twitter.

“Every effort was made to resolve the problem & extra amenities were provided. The IRFU would like to thank the team for their understanding & apologise again.”

Ireland made it two wins from two in the Six Nations after running in five tries against the Welsh, on a day when a number of sports fixtures across Ireland were postponed as a result of Storm Ciara.

Related Reads

09.02.20 Five-try Ireland get the better of Wales and Storm Ciara to go two from two in Six Nations
09.02.20 'High performance breeds high performance,' as Griggs' Ireland aim to follow suit and go two from two
08.02.20 'Being able to sing that with your Irish teammates is special so I always try to give it 110%'

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie