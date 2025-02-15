Advertisement
Ireland win League of Nations opener in Abu Dhabi

Ireland head to next month’s second leg of the 2025 Longines League Of Nations on top of the league table.
8.15pm, 15 Feb 2025

THE IRISH SHOW jumping team made a winning start to the 2025 Longines League Of Nations with a commanding victory in the season-opening event in Abu Dhabi.

Denis Lynch got Ireland off the mark with a clear round on board Vistogrand. Fellow Tipperary rider Trevor Breen also went clear with Highland President.

Jason Foley of Carlow left all fences standing after his round but picked up two time penalties in what would prove to be the Irish discard score.

Kildare’s Michael Pender delivered Ireland’s third clear round with HHS Los Angeles (ISH) to ensure Michael Blake’s team would start the second round tied for the lead with France and the home team from the UAE on a zero score.

Lynch, Breen and Pender were selected for round two and all completed double clear performances to leave Ireland as the only team to finish on a zero score.

“It means everything,” said Irish Chef d’Equipe Michael Blake of his team’s win. “We were resilient today.

“It was astounding. I’m very proud of my boys.

Ireland now head to next month’s second leg of the 2025 Longines League Of Nations in Ocala, USA on top of the league table, and hoping to score a repeat of their 2024 win.

