Build-up to Euro 2025 qualifiers subdued in the aftermath of FAI abuse allegations

IT’S INTERNATIONAL WEEK — though a different one.

Over the next seven days, the Republic of Ireland women’s national team will face two of the world’s top three as they round out their Euro 2025 qualifying group campaign.

Eileen Gleeson’s side play defending champions England in Norwich on Friday, before fcing France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Tuesday.

But the spotlight is on the FAI and historical abuse allegations after a joint investigation by RTÉ and The Sunday Independent.

Women involved in football in the 1990s spoke out about unwanted sexual advances, sexual abuse and bullying by a number of male coaches in the Girls in Green documentary and a series of articles. A Garda investigation is underway.

Shortly before the documentary was aired on Sunday night, Ireland WNT media engagements scheduled for the following morning were cancelled.

Four players are usually put up for interview at the start of every international window, but plans understandably changed.

An FAI briefing was arranged for Monday morning, with interim CEO David Courell and People and Culture Director Aoife Rafferty addressing the allegations of abuse brought forward.

FAI People & Culture Director Aoife Rafferty and Interim CEO David Courell addressing the media yesterday. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The build-up to England and France is subdued, the games overshadowed by debate and discourse.

Gleeson and a player will be available for interview on Thursday at Carrow Road, as is commonplace the day before a match. There will also be opportunities to talk to players in the post-match mixed zone on Friday night.

It’s necessary that questions are asked, but the football must not be forgotten.

Ireland are targetting points on the board in an insanely-difficult group. They have already lost to France (1-0), England (2-0) and Sweden (3-0 and 1-0), as the top two qualify directly for next summer’s Euros finals and the bottom two navigate play-offs later this year. The race is on for the final seeded play-off place, which would mean an easier route to Switzerland 2025. Every point — and goal — matters, and a result would make a huge difference as the Girls In Green keep tabs on nearest rivals, Poland.

Their previous meeting with England in the Aviva Stadium was a chastening night. The Lionesses were 2-0 up by the 18th minute and should have led at more by half time, only for a missed penalty. Ireland produced a late rally, but England held firm.

Katie McCabe will miss the rematch as she serves a one-game suspension, with the returning Denise O’Sullivan taking the captaincy in her absence.

It “changes the thinking,” with Gleeson detailing potentially different approaches at her squad announcement last week. Ireland have played both a back three/five, and four, in the campaign so far, while the attack will take a different look without the injured Kyra Carusa. The US-born striker has been the focal point up top since April 2023, but Gleeson could change tack from a hold-up nine. Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett, Abbie Larkin, Emily Murphy and returning duo Julie-Ann Russell and Marissa Sheva are among the attacking options as Ireland look to end their goal drought.

Ireland are without Eileen Gleeson for the England game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There’ll be work done on the grass this week, building on previous preparations in a mini camp which was held two weeks ago with most of the squad out of season.

The players attended a Taylor Swift concert as part of the prep camp, and will be hoping a Cruel Summer of results doesn’t continue at the hands of England.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have been training at St George’s Park this week, with almost a full squad taking to the pitch yesterday. Goalkeeper Mary Earps is on course to be available for Friday after sustaining a hip injury in their May defeat to France. Hannah Hampton was between the posts against Ireland last time out, but new PSG signing Earps will likely be favoured on this occasion.

Lauren James is out with a foot problem, but the Lionesses have no shortage of other firepower.

They drew 1-1 with Netherlands in a behind-closed-doors game last week, with Aggie Beaver Jones on target.

England are outside the automatic qualifying spots: they’re tied on seven points with Sweden though have a slightly inferior goal difference, while France lead the way on nine points.

Wiegman’s side travel to the Swedes for another must-win game on Monday, with their full focus on direct qualification.

For Ireland, this international week is not just as clear-cut.