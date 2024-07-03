Julie-Ann Russell returns as Gleeson names Ireland squad for England and France

EILEEN GLEESON HAS named a 26-player squad for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and France.

The Ireland women’s team will play England at Carrow Road on 12 July before hosting France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 16 July in their final two Group A3 games.

The squad for our upcoming games against England and France 🇮🇪#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/hJHFlJ3pd7 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 3, 2024

Gleeson has recalled midfielder Julie-Ann Russell, who last featured for the WNT in March 2020. The 60-cap international is back in the squad after some excellent form for Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Chloe Mustaki, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Heather Payne and Kyra Carusa miss out through injury, while defender Niamh Fahey, midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and attacker Marissa Sheva all return to the squad.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifier

Group A3

England v Ireland

Friday, 12 July

Carrow Road, Norwich

KO 8pm [RTÉ2]

LIVE on RTÉ2

Ireland v France

Tuesday, 16 July

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

KO 6pm [RTÉ2]