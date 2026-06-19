Clark completes first round with two-stroke US Open lead

WYNDHAM CLARK FINISHED his darkness-halted first round of the 126th US Open with two pars on Friday morning, completing a six-under par 64 to hold a two-stroke lead at windy Shinnecock.

The 32-year-old American, who won the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, was among 50 players who did not conclude their first rounds Thursday due to a two-hour morning fog delay, but Friday skies were clear at the restart.

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Clark set the lowest first-round score in a US Open at Shinnecock, breaking the old mark off 66 by Angel Cabrera, Shigeki Maruyama and Jay Haas in 2004 and Nick Price in 1995.

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Clark owned a four-stroke overnight lead through 16 holes but compatriot Dustin Johnson, a two-time major winner, birdied the par-three seventh and par-four ninth to trim his playing partner’s edge in half.

Johnson sank a three-foot birdie putt at the seventh and a 10-footer for birdie at the ninth to complete a 66 and grab second.

Sharing third were past US Open winners Matt Fitzpatrick of England and American Gary Woodland on 67.

Fitzpatrick opened Friday with an 11-foot birdie putt at the eighth and parred the ninth while Woodland birdied the eighth from just inside 15 feet and parred the ninth.

A pack four adrift that completed two-under 68s on Thursday included amateur Ryder Cowan and fellow Americans Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens.

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain was two-under with three holes remaining.

Six-time major winner Rory McIlroy was in a pack on 69 that included American Brian Harman and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg among others.

Shane Lowry is three over par, having clawed one shot back this morning after having his round cut short yesterday on four over after 14 holes.

McIlroy tees of at 6.58pm Irish time today, with Shane Lowry starting at 1.07pm, Padraig Harrington at 6.29 and Graeme McDowell at 6.29pm.