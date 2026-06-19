Precise moment arrives for O’Brien filly in Coronation Stakes

PRECISE BACKED UP her victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas by landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Starspangledbanner filly was slowly away and towards the back of field alongside stablemate True Love in the early exchanges.

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Ryan Moore niggled the 8-13 market leader along midway through to take a much more prominent position, with True Love moving wide to get a run as Precise hit the front a furlong and a half out with True Love laying down the challenge.

But the Aidan O’Brien-trained Precise had the rail and found more on the run to line to lead home Touleen, who had little luck in running under Saffie Osborne, by one a half lengths with Newmarket Guineas winner True Love having to settle for third.

O’Brien said: “It will be interesting to hear what Ryan said, she was a little bit slow away, I thought he did great on her, he kept out, kept her out of trouble. Delighted with her.

“Delighted for everybody. I thought Ryan was very good on her. When she gets there, she looks a little bit.

“She can do a lot of stuff, she can stay at a mile, she can step up, it will be interesting to see what Ryan says. I’m grateful and thankful to everybody for getting her here.”