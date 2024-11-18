Goals and injury doubts: How Irish players fared over the weekend as Euro 2025 play-off nears

THERE WERE SEVERAL Irish internationals on target over the weekend, which came as a boost for Eileen Gleeson as she prepares to name her squad for their crunch Euro 2025 play-off.

But with the positives came concerns, as another major injury doubt emerged.

The Ireland head coach is due to show her hand on Thursday morning ahead of the decisive two-legged play-off against Wales next Friday 29 November and Tuesday 3 December.

Who will get the nod? Here, we run through the weekend’s club action and look at the shape the squad is in. For convenience, players are listed as they were for the first play-off against Georgia, and generally, only those in the frame currently are included.

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan was Player of the Match as Everton beat Liverpool 1-0 to secure their first WSL win of the season. Ireland’s number one produced a string of excellent saves and was hailed as a “world-class ‘keeper” by Toffees manager Brian Sørensen after the Merseyside Derby. It capped a memorable week, during which Brosnan was named FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year for the second successive year.

Grace Moloney and Sophie Whitehouse both played as their London City Lionesses and Charlton Athletic sides lost to Durham and Bristol City in the Championship. Megan Walsh was again on West Ham’s bench for their 3-2 WSL defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Defenders

Aoife Mannion has emerged as an injury doubt. She was absent from the Manchester United squad for their 2-0 win at Leicester City, with All for United WFC reporting a “muscle related injury which will keep her out for a couple of weeks”. The 42 have contacted United for an update.

Louise Quinn (hip) and Diane Caldwell (back) are the other defensive injury concerns, having not returned to club action since missing last month’s Georgia double-header. Quinn’s Birmingham City weren’t in action over the weekend, while Caldwell wasn’t involved in FC Zürich’s 3-2 win over Luzern.

🍀 Celtic have their equaliser!



Caitlin Hayes heads in for her first goal of the season 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1spvvD0Ndu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 17, 2024

There were positive contributions for Irish players elsewhere. Caitlin Hayes scored her first goal of the season as Celtic were defeated 3-2 by Rangers. She returned to the XI and played the full game after rumours of a suspension.

Anna Patten was also on target in Aston Villa’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. A week after her Player of the Match performance against Manchester United, Patten became the first Irish goalscorer in the WSL this season. She levelled the game at 1-1, slotting home a rare goal with her foot:

Megan Campbell made her first appearance of the season, coming off the bench at half time of London City Lionesses’ 3-2 defeat to Durham. The long-throw specialist’s return from an ankle setback is a welcome one.

Chloe Mustaki played the full game as Bristol City beat Charlton 2-1, stepping up her own injury comeback, while Jessie Stapleton retuned from suspension and went the distance in Sunderland’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Midfielders

Katie McCabe played 86 minutes of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Irish captain continued her brilliant club form, but will have been disappointed with some of her set-pieces.

Tyler Toland was another Irish player on the scoresheet. The Blackburn Rovers captain converted a first-half penalty in her side’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the Championship. Heather Payne starred for Everton in their crucial win over Liverpool, days after being named FAI International Women’s Young Player of the Year once again.

Heather Payne in action at Goodison Park on Sunday. Alamy. Alamy.

Ellen Molloy missed Sheffield’s loss to Sunderland through injury, as confirmed by the club. The 42 understands Molloy picked up a slight hamstring strain in last week’s game and could be another doubt for Wales.

In terms of recent injury returnees, Megan Connolly played the full game in Lazio’s 2-1 loss to Roma, while Ruesha Littlejohn was an unused substitute for London City after her first appearance of the season last weekend.

Izzy Atkinson was similarly held in reserve in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Villa, while Lily Agg’s Birmingham didn’t have a game.

Forwards

Amber Barrett scored in Standard Liége’s 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in Germany. (All three of their Irish internationals started, with Aoife Colvill in attack and Claire O’Riordan in defence.)

Leanne Kiernan made her third start in a row for Liverpool and looked lively throughout her 70 minutes, while Abbie Larkin was introduced in the 65th minute for Palace.

Out of season

Denise O’Sullivan, Kyra Carusa and Marissa Sheva have all had their NWSL campaigns ended in the play-offs recently, while Julie-Ann Russell, Katie Keane and Eva Mangan were the Women’s Premier Division representatives in Gleeson’s most recent squad.

Celebrations after O'Sullivan's goal against France earlier this year. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They must stay fit and sharp individually, with Russell training with boys at her local club, Salthill Devon, while continuing CrossFit sessions and running through the off-season.

Recent absentees

Lucy Quinn joins the long-term injury list after recently undergoing ankle surgery. She detailed her setback on Life’s A Pitch, the podcast she co-hosts with Ruesha Littlejohn.

Jamie Finn reconvened with her Birmingham teammates in recent weeks as she eyes her return from an ACL rupture, while Jess Ziu (ACL) and Hayley Nolan (shoulder) remained sidelined.

Saoirse Noonan scored a superb free-kick for Celtic as she targets an international recall, while Emily Whelan wasn’t in the Glasgow City squad for their 6-1 win over Queen’s Park. Former Ireland underage international Emily Kraft was also on target in Scotland with a goal and assist for Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Emily Murphy has been in regular acton for Wake Forest University, as well as Erin McLaughlin for Portsmouth. She played 68 minutes against Blackburn yesterday.

Promising U17 international Eve O’Carroll was again on the Manchester City bench for their 2-0 WSL defeat to Chelsea, while there was no sign of Tara O’Hanlon.