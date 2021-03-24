BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Pauw's Ireland confirm April friendly double-header ahead of World Cup draw

Ireland will host Denmark next month before travelling to Belgium.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 9:27 AM
43 minutes ago 229 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390071
Pauw: "A privilege" to work with Ireland players and staff.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Pauw:
Pauw: "A privilege" to work with Ireland players and staff.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND WILL TAKE on Denmark and Belgium in a friendly double-header next month as preparations ramp up ahead of the 2023 World Cup qualification campaign.

Vera Pauw’s side host Denmark in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday 8 April before flying out to face Belgium in Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium on Sunday 11 April.

Pauw today named a provisional squad of 32 for the friendlies which includes strong domestic representation with no fewer than 10 Women’s National League players called up ahead of the new campaign.

Peamount United’s Stephanie Roche makes her return to the squad, as does Glasgow City’s Clare Shine.

With Denmark currently ranked 14th in the world and Belgium 17th, the games will serve as a good preparation while Ireland — ranked 31st — wait to learn their World Cup qualifying fate in the draw on 30 April.

“With the world still fighting back against the Covid-19 pandemic, we are very grateful to have the opportunity to play these games which will make a significant difference to our preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to start in September,” said Pauw.

“We would like to thank the Government, the Health Service Executive, Sport Ireland and everyone at the Football Association of Ireland who have worked hard to make these games happen. It is so important that we take advantage of every minute that we can work with the players and to play against strong teams.”

She added: “We are really looking forward to getting this campaign started and being on the pitch together again. This is a very special group of players and staff who work incredibly hard to represent their country with pride. It is a privilege to work with them in every camp that we have.”

Republic of Ireland WNT Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders: Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie