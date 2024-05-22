Former Ireland U19 midfielder earns senior call-up for Euro qualifier double-header

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19 midfielder Eva Mangan has received a first call-up to the women’s senior squad ahead of their Euro 2025 qualifier double-header against Sweden.

Ireland will return to the Aviva Stadium on Friday, 31 May to host the Olympic runners-up before travelling to Stockholm on Tuesday, 4 June for the second game.

Mangan has been included in Eileen Gleeson’s selection after impressing for Cork City this season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne are unavailable for this squad due to Achilles injuries, while Chloe Mustaki, Tara O’Hanlon and Jamie Finn are continuing their recovery from long-term injuries.

Denise O’Sullivan had emerged as an injury concern ahead of the after picking up a knee injury with her club North Carolina Courage recently. It was reported by The42 that O’Sullivan should be fit for the Sweden games, and has been named among the midfielders today’s squad announcement.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)

