O'Sullivan injury concern, and McCabe Oz trip: Eileen Gleeson's Ireland headaches

DENISE O’SULLIVAN HAS emerged as an injury concern for Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against Sweden.

The North Carolina Courage captain hurt her knee in a recent club game Stateside.

Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson is due to name her squad for the double-header tomorrow morning, and O’Sullivan’s absence would be a major blow, but The 42 understands she should be okay.

The Cork centurion went down clutching her right knee in the 55th minute of a 1-0 defeat to Kansas City Current on 12 May. She was visibly in pain as she received treatment on the field, before limping off and the midfielder has not featured since.

North Carolina have made no announcement on the matter aside from acknowledging the captain’s armband was handed over in her absence “with an injury” for Friday’s 1-0 win over Utah Royals FC.

O’Sullivan appeared to attend the home game, and on Saturday, posted photographs on Instagram with her knee in a brace.

Manchester City youngster Tara O’Hanlon yesterday also shared a picture on the social media platform of her own leg in a brace. Gleeson was hoping the “nice left option” would be available for this squad, but it’s understood she is out.

The 19-year-old former Peamount United star sustained a significant hamstring injury last summer and was gearing up for a comeback, but she appears to have been dealt another setback.

O’Hanlon’s Man City side fell short to Chelsea in the WSL title race at the weekend. She joined from Peamount mid-season.

Tara O'Hanlon made her Ireland senior debut against USA last April. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Katie McCabe, meanwhile, has flown to Australia for a post-season friendly with Arsenal — so will face a gruelling 34,000km round trip before next Friday’s first game against Sweden at the Aviva Stadium. The return tie is in Stockholm the following Tuesday.

The Ireland captain was previously uncertain about her status, but has been confirmed in the Gunners’ squad for a clash against an A-League Allstars selection at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

“It’s far from ideal,” Gleeson told The 42 in March.

“It’s a long travel trip with a quick turnaround so it’s directly post the end of the season, straight into a really long travel trip with a really quick turnaround directly before a qualifier. It poses a real challenge for the player and for us as well.”

“Look, myself and my teammates are all in the same position, we all have qualifiers post the Australian trip,” McCabe said separately. “I’m an Arsenal player, I’m contracted to play for Arsenal and of course if they need me to play, then I’ll be playing for them.”

McCabe’s Swedish team-mate Stina Blackstenius won’t travel to Australia as she recovers from the hip injury which has also ruled her out of the Ireland games. Two more of Arsenal’s Swedish contingent are also unavailable: Amanda Ilestedt is pregnant, while Lina Hurtig has been injured.

McCabe will now require extra management and preparation from Ireland. The Dubliner was forced off in the closing minutes of Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their final WSL game on Saturday. She appeared to pick up a knock, forcing her side to finish with 10 players, but she was walking freely afterwards.

McCabe and O’Sullivan are Ireland’s world-class players, so these will be major headaches for Gleeson.

O’Sullivan, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, missed the friendlies against Italy and Wales earlier this year with a minor knee setback.

Leanne Kiernan and Eileen Gleeson. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It remains to be seen what shape the rest of tomorrow’s squad will take. One certainty is the absence of Sinéad Farrelly, who announced her international retirement last month.

The usual suspects should all be recalled, with Caitlin Hayes and Leanne Kiernan among those enjoying a rich vein of individual form. Kiernan scored a stunning hat-trick off the bench for Liverpool at the weekend, while Caitlin Hayes inspired Celtic to their first-ever Scottish women’s league title though a superb individual season.

Ireland have been defeated by France (1-0) and England (2-0) in their Euro 2025 Group of Death so far.

Sweden are sixth in the Fifa world rankings, 19 places above the Girls In Green. They went head-to-head in the last World Cup qualifying campaign. Ireland secured a famous 1-1 draw in Gothenburg, with McCabe on target, while Sweden prevailed by the minimum at Tallaght Stadium.

Gleeson’s side will play France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and England at Norwich’s Carrow Road in July, before facing into play-offs in October and November/December.

But for now, the full focus is on Sweden.

“We’re talking about Sweden, not play-offs at this point in time,” Gleeson said after last month’s loss to England at the Aviva. We can build off the second half for Sweden.

“It’s two losses and we need to get points on the board. Of course the result is the main thing but we need performances to build off and we got that from the two games. They were tough games, a lot of demands placed on the players physically and emotionally.

“We’ve to bring that into Sweden and have a pop.”