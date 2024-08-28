Seán Doggett and Fintan Dewhirst qualify for respective semis at U20 Worlds

SEÁN DOGGETT HAS qualified for tonight’s 400m semi-finals at the World U20 Championships, while Fintan Dewhirst has also progressed to the penultimate stage of the 400m hurdles in Lima, Peru.

Dewhirst’s 400m hurdles peer David Davitt, however, narrowly missed out after a fourth-place finish in his own heat.

Advertisement

Athenry Athletic Club’s Doggett ran a superb race to take second in his 400m sprint heat and qualify automatically for tonight’s semis.

The 17-year-old clocked 47.31 seconds to progress, and he’ll compete again for a place in the final at 11:22pm.

Dewhirst, who was the European U18 silver medallist from 2022, also finished second in his 400m hurdles heat to reach Friday morning’s semi-finals (10:15am).

The Tír Chonaill AC man clocked 52.39 in his heat.

A race earlier, David Davitt of Clonliffe Harriers AC clocked an impressive 52.51 for fourth, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to earn one of the non-automatic qualifying spots for Friday’s semis.