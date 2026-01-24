Ireland lose to Bangladesh but stay on track at T20 World Cup qualifiers

THE IRISH WOMEN’S cricket team suffered their first defeat at the T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament — but remain on track to qualify for the Super Six stage in Nepal.

Having defeated Papua New Guinea and USA, Lloyd Tenant’s side lost to Bangladesh by nine runs on Saturday.

Sharmin Akhter scored 52 as Bangladesh made 153-7 from their 20 overs, before captain Gaby Lewis starred with 73 as Ireland fell just short of their target, finishing on 144-4.

Advertisement

Lewis continued her fine batting form, while Amy Hunter won her 100th cap across all formats but the 20-year-old’s milestone day ended in defeat in overcast conditions.

Bangladesh advance to the Super Six as undefeated group champions, while Ireland’s two wins from three have them sitting second ahead of their final game.

The top four teams in the Super Six qualify for the T20 World Cup in England in June.

Ireland round out their group campaign against Namibia on Monday, before the Super Six stage gets underway on Wednesday.

Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Bangladesh 153-7 (20 overs): Sharmin Akhter 52, D Akter 35; Maguire 2-24, Kelly 2-44

Ireland 144-4 (20 overs): Lewis 73, Hunter 35*; Shoma Akter 2-17

Bangladesh won by nine runs