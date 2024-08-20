Advertisement
Stormont played host to Tuesday's third and final ODI (file photo). Rowland White/INPHO
Cricket

Ireland's early struggles cost them dearly in final ODI defeat to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka ran out winners by eight wickets at Stormont on Tuesday.
6.07pm, 20 Aug 2024
178
0

Ireland Women 122 (46.3 overs)

Sri Lanka Women 123-2 (23.1 overs)

Sri Lanka Women won by 8 wickets

SRI LANKA FOUND a measure of redemption as they won their third and final ODI of the tour of Ireland with eight wickets to spare on Tuesday.

Ireland had already claimed a first-ever series win against their visitors with victory in the first two ODIs, but never recovered from an early-order collapse at Stormont which saw them languishing on 28-5.

Arlene Kelly — who was named Player of the Series — top-scored with 35 off 75 balls as Ireland were eventually bowled out for just 122, sitting Sri Lanka a target which they wasted no time in chasing down.

By the time captain Chamari Athapaththu was caught by Alice Tector off Freya Sargent’s delivery, Sri Lanka’s job was as good as done, Athapaththu’s 62-run partnership with Harshitha Samarawickrama moving them within touching distance on 94-2 before they closed out their win with more than 26 overs in hand.

