Goals key as Cavan and Antrim lift ladies football league crowns

Cavan 2-10

Wexford 0-9

By Daire Walsh

LAUREN MCVEETY AND Ellie Brady grabbed goals in either half at the Integral GAA Grounds in Drogheda on Sunday as Cavan claimed their third Lidl National Football League Division 3 crown with a seven-point win over Wexford.

Wexford had gotten the better of their Ulster counterparts in the group stages of the league, and it was level pegging early doors.

Yet Cavan were playing with the aid of a breeze in the opening half and Emmet Daly’s side soon created some daylight in this contest. Crosserlough attacker McVeety fired home a 23rd minute goal after an initial shot by Niamh Keenaghan was saved by Wexford netminder Siobhan Cloake.

Cavan established a 1-8 to 0-3 interval cushion, but the Breffni outfit were left temporarily hamstrung by the sin-binnings of Brady and Micaela Fitzpatrick within five minutes of the play restarting.

Chloe Foxe led the scoring charge as Wexford attempted to force their way back into contention, but Brady palmed to the net for a second Cavan goal on 44 minutes — moments after she had returned to the field of play.

Even though Lizzy Kent’s charges can take considerable solace from the fact they had already claimed promotion to Division 2 for 2026, Cavan ultimately came away with the coveted silverware.

Scorers for Cavan: L McVeety 1-2, E Brady 1-1, A Gilsenan 0-3, S Greene, C Dolan, N McCorry, E Madden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: C Foxe 0-4 (4f), C Banville, A Halligan, G Donovan, S Hamilton, E Tomkins 0-1 each.

CAVAN: E Baugh; L Crowe, S Kelly, E Corcoran; M Sheridan, S Lynch, S Greene; M Fitzpatrick, E Brady; E Madden, L McVeety, C Dolan; N Keenaghan, A Sheridan, A Gilsenan.

Subs: N McCorry for Keenaghan (45), K McCormack for Gilsenan, A Deneher for Madden (both 49), R McLoughlin for Brady (58).

WEXFORD: S Cloake; S McCarthy, M Byrne, A Tormey; C Banville, A Halligan, K English; C Donnelly, R Murphy; B McDonald, C Murray, O Byrne; A Neville, C Ní Nualláin, C Foxe.

Subs: S Hamilton for McDonald (10), A Cullen for Byrne, G Donovan for Ní Nualláin (both 33), E Tomkins for Murray (40), A Power for Neville (48).

Referee: Gerard Canny (Mayo).

**********

Antrim 2-7

Fermanagh 0-11

By Deniese O’Flaherty

Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

A superb goal from substitute Aoibhinn Monaghan saw Antrim claim the Lidl National Football League Division 4 title with a two-point win over fellow Ulster side Fermanagh.

Down by two points in the 52nd minute, Monaghan found the back of the net with a fantastic finish to edge her side ahead. Antrim ended the game with 14 players while Fermanagh finished up with 13.

A ninth-minute Maria O’Neill goal put the Saffron county four points up, but Fermanagh were back level in the 17th minute with sharpshooter Eimear Smyth in fine form.

They took a 0-9 to 1-3 lead into the break thanks to Smith and former AFLW star Joanne Doonan, pushing on thereafter and forcing Antrim ‘keeper Aine Devlin into a fine double save.

After a lengthy scoring drought, the Saffron soon sparked to life and finished strong. Monaghan fired them into the lead with a stunning goal, just after Fermanagh full-back Ciara Clarke was sin-binned.

The Ernesiders finished with 13, Doonan yellow-carded, while Antrim’s Aine Tubridy was also sin-binned late on. And O’Neill sealed the win for Antrim with a point in the 59th minute.

Scorers for Antrim: M O’Neill 1-1, B Devlin 0-4 (4f), A Monaghan 1-0, L Dahunsi, L Agnew 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermanagh: E Smyth 0-7 (1’45, 4f), L Maguire, J Doonan 0-2 each.

ANTRIM: A Devlin; N McIntosh, M Blaney, M Mulholland; S O’Neill, C Brown, D Coleman; A Mulholland, Á Tubridy; T Mellon, L Dahunsi, A Kelly; B Devlin, N Jones, M O’Neill.

Subs: L Agnew for Jones (35), A Monaghan for Kelly (36), C McKenna for Coleman (47), S Barrett for Boyle (55), B Smyth for McCabe (57).

FERMANAGH: A Haren; S McQuaide, C Clarke, E Keenan; A O’Brien, C Murphy, C Bogue; N McManus, M McGloin; S Barrett , C Martin, L Maguire; J Doonan, E Smyth, A McCabe.

Subs: S McCarville for O’Brien (47), E Murphy for Keenan (54).

Referee: Eoghan O’Neill (Kildare).