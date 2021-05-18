BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

FAI confirm two friendlies against Iceland for Vera Pauw's Ireland

The games will act as the final preparation window ahead of the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 18 May 2021, 3:19 PM
23 minutes ago 106 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5440507
Ireland will play two games against Iceland next month.
Image: Patrick Smets/INPHO
Ireland will play two games against Iceland next month.
Ireland will play two games against Iceland next month.
Image: Patrick Smets/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE confirmed that Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland team will play two friendlies next month as part of the final preparation period ahead of their World Cup qualifying fixtures later this year.

Ireland will play a double-header of friendlies against Iceland in June, with both fixtures taking place in Reykjavik.

The first game will take place on Friday, 11 June, with the second fixture penned in for Tuesday, 15 June. 

Ireland were recently drawn in Group A for the qualification phase of the 2023 World Cup, and will play Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia as they look to secure a place at the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Pauw’s squad also played two friendlies last month, losing 1-0 at home to Denmark before another 1-0 loss away to Belgium.

“It is really important that we get to use this international window to continue our preparations for the 2023 Fifa World Cup qualifiers,” Pauw said.

“We have made a lot of positive strides in recent months in each of our sessions together and this week, with two tough games, will provide us with another opportunity to continue that work.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“For this window, we had many different options but ultimately we chose to play against Iceland, who are ranked 17th in the World and have qualified for Euro 2022. Just like our decision to play Denmark and Belgium in April, we want to test ourselves against high calibre opposition.
 
“It is crucial that we maintain the standards that we have raised in our last few camps and work harder to get even better. It’s clear to see that the more time that the staff get to have with the players there are noticeable improvements made.

“I look forward to meeting up with the players and staff again to continue that work.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie