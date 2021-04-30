BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland learn World Cup qualifier fate as Pauw's side draw Sweden and Finland

The Girls in Green are targeting qualification for a first-ever major tournament as the road to Australia and New Zealand begins in September.

By Emma Duffy Friday 30 Apr 2021, 1:04 PM
6 minutes ago 925 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5424992
Ireland manager Vera Pauw with captain Katie McCabe.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND have drawn with Sweden and Finland for the qualification phase of the 2023 World Cup. 

Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green will also face Slovakia and Georgia in Group A, after this afternoon’s European qualifying group stage draw for the major tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The draw in took place in Nyon, and was streamed live on Uefa’s website.

Just as their male counterparts were for their World Cup qualifier draw last year, Ireland were ranked among the third seeds in the draw.

To qualify automatically for their first-ever major tournament, Ireland must top their group. The runners-up across each of the nine groups do earn a second chance, albeit through a very convoluted play-off system, as explained fully here.

Attention now switches to the football, with the qualifiers due to begin in September and full fixture details to follow in due course.

Sweden are ranked fifth in the Fifa World rankings, Finland are 24th, and Ireland are 34th. Slovakia, meanwhile, are ranked 46th and Georgia are 126th.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland, who recently qualified for their first major tournament in the European Championships — the Republic fell just short – join England, Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg in Group D.

A European team has not won the World Cup since 2007, with USA the reigning champions from France 2019.

Qualifying group stage dates

  • 13–21 September 2021
  • 18–26 October 2021
  • 22–30 November 2021
  • 4–12 April 2022
  • 29 August–6 September 2022

Uefa Play-Offs

  • 3–11 October 2022.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Read next:

