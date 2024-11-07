Ireland to face Türkiye, Slovenia and Greece in Women's Nations League

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Türkiye for the first time at senior level when they return to League B of the Women’s Nations League early next year.

Eileen Gleeson’s side have also been drawn with Slovenia and Greece after their relegation from the top tier in 2024.

Advertisement

Ireland have beaten Slovenia twice in their two previous meetings and have never lost to the Greeks in seven games stretching back to 2001, although a draw did prove costly for qualification to the 2022 Europea Championships.

Fixtures have yet to be finalised but the campaign will begin in February. “We now know our opponents for the next Nations League campaign, which will help us with planning and preparation for the games. Promotion to League A is the overall aim for the upcoming Nations League campaign to ensure we compete at the highest level and maximise opportunities to qualify for major tournaments,” Gleeson said.

The Girls in Green were dominant during their first taste of Nations League action, topping Group B1 with six wins over Northern Ireland, Hungary and Albania.

That was enough to secure promotion to League A last time out for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, and while that was a testing experience with defeats to France, England and Sweden, Gleeson’s charges did end that campaign on a high with a victory over the French in Cork.

The Nations League stage will determine which four teams progress to the Finals (which will now be played as two-legged ties) and also promotion and relegation between the Leagues ahead of the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Ireland’s next games are another two-legged play-off with Wales (29 November and 3 December) to decide a place at the Euros in Switzerland.