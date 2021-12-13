'Untrustworthy leadership' - Irish players write to government to express loss of faith in IRFU

A LARGE GROUP of current and former Irish women’s rugby players have written to the Irish government to express their loss of all trust and confidence in the IRFU.

The 62-strong group of influential figures includes Ireland legends like Fiona Coghlan, Lynne Cantwell, Claire Molloy and Alison Miller, as well as recently retired Ireland captain Ciara Griffin, and leading current internationals such as Cliodhna Moloney, Sene Naoupu, Linda Djougang, and Eimear Considine.

In a letter seen by The42, they have called on the Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, and Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin, to intervene with the IRFU in the hope of seeing “multiple cycles of substandard commitment from the union” ended once and for all.

The strongly-worded letter to the Ministers calls for their oversight of the IRFU’s two ongoing reviews into women’s rugby in order to ensure that the “findings are transparent and to help ensure that they maintain their independence.”

Furthermore, the group of “deeply discouraged” players say the IRFU has provided “inequitable and untrustworthy leadership” of women’s rugby for too long, as well as a lack of transparency in the governance and operation of the game.

These players’ hope is that this large-scale and unprecedented collective movement will result in genuine and meaningful change at all levels of the women’s game, allowing Ireland to become a leading nation on the global stage and enjoy a healthier domestic game.

It is a hugely significant move by the biggest names in Irish women’s rugby and one that will see the IRFU come under intense scrutiny and pressure after years of decline in the women’s game. For currently active international players to rally against the union is particularly remarkable, while there are several totemic figures among the former internationals involved.

In September, Ireland failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup but the national team has steadily regressed since the highs of a Grand Slam in 2013, a World Cup semi-final in 2014, and a Six Nations title in 2015. The period of decline since then has included Ireland being knocked out in the pool stages of their home World Cup in 2017.

IRFU director of women’s and 7s rugby Anthony Eddy recently drew widespread wrath for the media briefing he gave in the wake of the World Cup qualification failure. Eddy came on board in 2014 along with IRFU performance director David Nucifora and they have overseen a period in which the union has missed many high-level targets in the women’s game.

Eddy’s briefing was the latest in a string of off-the-pitch controversies in women’s rugby, including the high-profile fiasco around changing facilities at Energia Park before Women’s Inter-Provincial games in September.

The IRFU previously sparked anger by advertising the Ireland Women head coach’s job as a part-time role in 2019, while they were also criticised for sending three Ireland players on 7s duty during the 15s Six Nations campaign the same year.

The current and former players who have now written to the Department of Sport believe issues in the women’s are not a recent development but have long existed, pointing out that they “have tried to work constructively with the IRFU for decades and much of the same problems persist.”

In October, the IRFU confirmed that it had launched an independent review into Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, with consultant Amanda Bennett, a former Wales international, leading that review.

The IRFU also announced a “separate, broader structural review” into the women’s game, focusing on the union’s own 2018 ‘Women in Rugby Action Plan,’ with IRFU committee members involved but Bennett conducting all interviews and fieldwork.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne later confirmed that neither review would be made public, but rather that the union would continue its longstanding policy of releasing only “key findings” in media briefings.

In their letter to the Sports Ministers, the group of Irish players declare that they “have no faith” that these reviews will result in any meaningful change or improvement, which is why they have asked for intervention on the Irish government’s part to ensure the reviews are “genuinely transparent.”

The letter also outlines that a large group of current Ireland internationals have collectively submitted a separate, detailed overview to feed into the IRFU’s World Cup Qualifier review.

The42 understands that this overview expresses discontent with how players have been treated within Ireland camp over recent years, outlining an apparent lack of respect.



It’s believed this overview has also been shared with the Ministers for Sport.

This powerful move is likely to cause major strife for the IRFU, and the group of Irish women’s players have expressed their hope that meaningful change will allow the sport in this country to ride the current wave of growth that is being experienced at the grassroots – a positive development that is identified within the letter.

Absent from the list of 62 players who have added their voices to this movement are female players currently contracted to the IRFU to play 7s rugby or who work with the union in any other capacity, for obvious reasons, but it’s understood that they were all made aware of the letter being sent to the Ministers for Sport last Friday.

Among the current internationals to add their names to the letter were Moloney, Naoupu, Djougang, Considine, Sam Monaghan, Kathryn Dane, Laura Sheehan, Lauren Delany, Ailsa Hughes, Anna Caplice, Nichola Fryday, Leah Lyons, and many more.

The group of ex-Ireland internationals includes the very recently retired captain Griffin, as well as stars of the 2014 Ireland team like Cantwell, Coghlan, Miller, Molloy, Jenny Murphy, Grace Davitt, Marie Louise Reilly, and many more.

Essentially, it is a list of the highest achievers in Irish women’s rugby, lending this letter to the Irish government huge weight.

The full list of players is as follows: Ciara Griffin, Lynne Cantwell, Fiona Coghlan, Grace Davitt, Laura Guest, Paula Fitzpatrick, Mairead Kelly, Jackie Shiels, Claire Molloy, Lauren Day, Alison Miller, Marie Louise Reilly, Stacey Lea Kennedy, Gillian Bourke, Heather O’Brien, Deirdre O’Brien, Shannon Houston, Ruth O’Reilly, Nikki Caughey, Jenny Murphy, Ailis Egan, Orla Fitzsimons, Sharon Lynch, Siobhan Fleming, Sarah Mimnagh, Mairead Coyne, Fiona Reidy, Nicole Fowley, Ilse Van Staden, Cliodhna Moloney, Lindsay Peat, Ciara Cooney, Leah Lyons, Chloe Pearse, Nichola Fryday, Sene Naoupu, Ailsa Hughes, Anna Caplice, Lousie Galvin, Laura Feely, Edel McMahon, Michelle Claffey, Aoife McDermott, Laura Sheehan, Lauren Delany, Emma Hooban, Ellen Murphy, Anne-Marie O’Hora, Kathryn Dane, Judy Bobbett, Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife Doyle, Hannah O’Connor, Eimear Considine, Victoria Dabonovich O’Mahony, Shannon Touhy, Kathryn Buggy, Sam Monaghan, Hannah Tyrrell, Linda Djougang, Jeanette Feighery.

The IRFU and the Department of Sport have not yet responded to The42‘s requests for comment at the time of publishing.