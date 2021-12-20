Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rugby players use government meeting to press for 'genuine cultural change' in IRFU

Four player representatives welcome ‘very positive and constructive’ meeting with government ministers.

By Niall Kelly Monday 20 Dec 2021, 12:36 PM
20 minutes ago
Ciara Griffin, Lindsay Peat and Cliodhna Moloney, along with Claire Molloy (not pictured), met with the government on Monday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND’S RUGBY PLAYERS have reiterated the need for “genuine culture change within the IRFU, from the top down” in order to improve the women’s game.

Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy, Lindsay Peat and Cliodhna Moloney described their meeting with Minster Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers on Monday morning as “very positive and constructive”.

“We want to be the last group of players who ever have to go through this and we feel hopeful that change for the better is more than possible,” the four said, speaking on behalf of the 62 current and former players who signed last week’s letter to government.

The letter — which criticised the IRFU for “multiple cycles of substandard commitment” — has ignited a public debate on the state of women’s rugby and forced the IRFU to commit to publishing the findings of two ongoing reviews. 

“We know these may well make uncomfortable reading for all involved,” the players said on Monday, “but we are determined that they at least can be used as a starting point to bring about the sort of change that means women and girls will feel welcomed, included and valued as part of the Irish rugby community at all levels and that they will be much better represented across all aspects of governance.”

Their statement, issued on Monday, is as follows in full:

“We want to thank Minister Catherine Martin TD, and Minister of State Jack Chambers TD, for taking the time to meet with us today.“This was a very positive and constructive meeting at which we set out more detail around the challenges we addressed both in our letter last week and in the additional submission that a group of current players sent to those reviewing the women’s game in Ireland.”We now await the next steps in the process and look forward to making progress in the New Year.

“We also want to thank everyone who has shown us support over the last week both publicly and privately, from the media to the wider public.

“This has been a difficult time for many of us involved because none of us enjoy seeing women’s rugby talked about for negative reasons.

“After we sent our submissions to the government last week, we deliberately chose not to speak out again publicly, not because we do not want to engage in the issues, but because we were unified in the message we sent, and we had no desire for a more public row with our own governing body.

“Ultimately, we are a group of women who love the game of rugby and believe passionately that it is brilliant sport for women and girls of all backgrounds, ages, shapes and sizes. It is a sport which has given us players so much and one we know that, if managed and directed well, has massive potential for growth and success across this country.

“Our aim is to persuade those who run the game in Ireland of this too.

“While the IRFU’s initial response was disappointing, we are pleased it has since confirmed it will publish the two ongoing reviews.

“We know these may well make uncomfortable reading for all involved, but we are determined that they at least can be used as a starting point to bring about the sort of change that means women and girls will feel welcomed, included and valued as part of the Irish rugby community at all levels and that they will be much better represented across all aspects of governance.

“As we set out in our meeting today, any real change will need to be accompanied by a genuine culture change within the IRFU, from the top down, to one which listens to women, uses that insight to do things differently and one which understands that meaningful inclusion of women at every level will lead to a game which better serves everyone in Ireland.

“We know this process will take time.

“We also note that the IRFU’s most recent statement to the media suggests better collaboration from the New Year with players and we welcome this.

“We want to be the last group of players who ever have to go through this and we feel hopeful that change for the better is more than possible.”

Niall Kelly
