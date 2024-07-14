Ireland U20 Women finish Sumer Series with win over Scotland

Ireland U20s 37

Scotland U20s 7

THE IRELAND UNDER-20 Women’s team have finished their Six Nations Women’s Summer Series on a high with a convincing win over Scotland.

After defeats to England and Italy, Niamh Briggs side rounded out their campaign with a 30-point victory over the Scots in Parma.

Player of the Match Beth Buttimer scored three second-half tries, while Sophie Barrett and Hannah Wilson also crossed. Kate Flannery, meanwhile, was in good form off the kicking tee.

Ireland led 13-7 at half time, and capitalised with a strong second-half showing.

