Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland U20 women's head coach Niamh Briggs. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
success

Ireland U20 Women finish Sumer Series with win over Scotland

Niamh Briggs’ side enjoyed a 37-7 victory in Parma.
12.29pm, 14 Jul 2024
375
0

Ireland U20s 37

Scotland U20s 7

THE IRELAND UNDER-20 Women’s team have finished their Six Nations Women’s Summer Series on a high with a convincing win over Scotland.

After defeats to England and Italy, Niamh Briggs side rounded out their campaign with a 30-point victory over the Scots in Parma.

Player of the Match Beth Buttimer scored three second-half tries, while Sophie Barrett and Hannah Wilson also crossed. Kate Flannery, meanwhile, was in good form off the kicking tee.

Ireland led 13-7 at half time, and capitalised with a strong second-half showing.

More to follow. 

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie