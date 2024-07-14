Ireland U20 Women finish Sumer Series with win over Scotland

Ireland U20s 37
Scotland U20s 7
THE IRELAND UNDER-20 Women’s team have finished their Six Nations Women’s Summer Series on a high with a convincing win over Scotland.
After defeats to England and Italy, Niamh Briggs side rounded out their campaign with a 30-point victory over the Scots in Parma.
Player of the Match Beth Buttimer scored three second-half tries, while Sophie Barrett and Hannah Wilson also crossed. Kate Flannery, meanwhile, was in good form off the kicking tee.
Ireland led 13-7 at half time, and capitalised with a strong second-half showing.
More to follow.
🤩 @IrishRugby #U6NSummerSeries pic.twitter.com/qeWiCNYl3E— Six Nations Under-20s (@SixNationsU20) July 14, 2024