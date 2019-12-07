This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Extra-time defeat to England sees Ireland Women finish 10th at Dubai 7s

Two tries from Hannah Tyrrell and a late Louise Galvin try wasn’t enough for Stan McDowell’s side.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 894 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4922114
Ireland's Louise Galvin
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Ireland's Louise Galvin
Ireland's Louise Galvin
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s team have finished 10th at the Dubai 7s following an extra-time defeat to England.

Stan McDowell’s side fell behind in the 9th/10th place play-off as England’s Heather Fisher and Amy Wilson Hardy both crossed.

Ireland responded with two tries from Hannah Tyrrell and a late Louise Galvin try.

Tyrell’s two tries came either side of a Deborah Fleming try which kept England in the lead. 

However, Galvin forced extra time by dotting down on the final hooter.

Despite carrying the momentum into extra-time, England scored the crucial try in sudden death when Fleming scored her second try of the evening. 

The result represents a disappointing return for an Ireland team who had targeted an improvement on their 8th place finish in Colorado in October.

The tournament was the second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series, and Ireland will look to build on their 10th place finish when the circuit continues in Cape Town next week.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Sean Farrell to discuss the most revealing post-World Cup insights yet and preview the December back-to-backs..


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

