Denise O'Sullivan celebrates her goal in Ireland's 3-1 win over France with Katie McCabe. James Crombie/INPHO
coygig

Ireland to face Georgia in Euro 2025 play-off semi-final

The winners will face either Wales or Slovakia for a place at next year’s finals.
12.45pm, 19 Jul 2024
171
0

IRELAND WILL FACE Georgia in a Euro 2025 qualification play-off semi-final, with the victors facing either Wales or Slovakia for a place at the finals in Switzerland.

Eileen Gleeson’s side will travel to Georgia for the first leg on Friday, 25 October, with Iris Antman’s Georgians making the return trip the following Tuesday, 29 October.

Ireland and Georgia met in qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup, with Ireland winning 11-0 in Tallaght and 9-0 in Gori.

Ireland are currently ranked 25th in the world whereas the Georgians are 119th. The Eastern Europeans secured their place in the play-offs via an 88th-minute winner by midfielder Maiko Bebia against Lithuania.

If Ireland progress through their semi, they will play a the two-legged final against either Wales or Slovakia which would take place on Friday, 29 November and Tuesday, 3 December. Ireland would again play at home in the second leg.

While Slovakia, currently 50th in the world, would provide a stiff test on paper, improving Wales (31st) beat Ireland 2-0 in a friendly in Tallaght back in February.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Croatia in their play-off semi-final.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
