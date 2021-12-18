Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 18 December 2021
Advertisement

Player power forces a climbdown from the IRFU but actions matter most

The hard-hitting letter has set the ball rolling with two reviews to be published early next year.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 6:30 AM
54 minutes ago 252 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5634364
Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is one of the players who signed the letter.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is one of the players who signed the letter.
Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is one of the players who signed the letter.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SEEING THE IRFU climb down from its initially confrontational and dismissive position has been a good start for the 62 Irish women’s rugby players who signed a letter sent to the Irish government last week expressing their lack of faith in the union.

That strongly-worded letter asked Sports Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers to intervene with the IRFU in order to ensure complete transparency in the two independent reviews ongoing in the women’s game.

In that sense, the letter can only be deemed a major success.

The IRFU yesterday promised to publish the two reviews – the first into Ireland Women’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup, the second being a wider, structural review into the women’s game in Ireland.

The World Cup review is due to be published next month and will make for intriguing reading. It will no doubt be embarrassing for some people who are criticised and it’s a complete u-turn in policy from the IRFU.

Up until now, they have never published reports like this in either the men’s or women’s game. It will be interesting to see if this is the policy going forward.

The second review into women’s rugby will be unveiled in the first quarter of next year and feels like it could be just as important. The women’s game in Ireland benefits from lots of people working hard for progress but there has been a lack of connection along the way.

On top of tangibly succeeding in their aim of the reviews being made transparent, the players who signed the letter have also made the IRFU acknowledge that they will listen to them.

The union’s statement yesterday vowed that it will seek a meeting with some of the players next month and “assures them that their views will be listened to and fed into future planning.”

Words, of course, are the easy part. The IRFU couldn’t manage even that on Monday evening when they dismissed the players’ letter as “outside interference” and came across as aggressive in their response.

Soon after, Ministers Chambers and Martin made it clear they were certainly taking the players’ message seriously and they sought a meeting with the IRFU – with Chambers expected to meet with the union next week.

jack-chambers Minister Jack Chambers is expected to meet with the IRFU next week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

That forced the IRFU into a rethink and at a committee meeting on Thursday, they agreed to climb down from the position of confrontation, cede to the players’ demands, and make an attempt at conciliation. Yesterday’s statement expressed the union’s regret.

What matters next is the actions of those in the union. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Publishing the reports is a start but the IRFU needs to mend relationships with the players, so many of whom will hope to feature under new head coach Greg McWilliams in the coming years as the rebuild on the pitch begins. What must Williams have made of the past few weeks and months since he accepted the position?

The IRFU yesterday vowed to work “tirelessly to mend and build the relationship between the union and our players,” who pointed to what they called “inequitable and untrustworthy leadership” from the union.

 

It was a stunning move from the 62 players to send their letter to the Irish government just over a week ago, but it has got the ball rolling in the direction they wanted.

Long-term, actions will speak much louder than words in the IRFU’s case. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie