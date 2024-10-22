Advertisement
Ireland's Dorothy Wall, Fiona Tuite, Erin King, Aoife Wafer and Brittany Hogan. Travis Prior/INPHO
Fixtures

Ireland to play Japan in 2025 Women's World Cup opener

Scott Bemand’s side play Spain in their second pool game before taking on defending champions New Zealand.
8.23am, 22 Oct 2024
5
0

IRELAND WILL OPEN their 2025 Women’s World Cup campaign against Japan next August.

The pool fixtures for next year’s tournament were confirmed this morning, with Japan, currently ranked 11th in the world, first up for Scott Bemand’s side on 24 August at Franklin’s Gardens.

Ireland will be back in Northampton for their second pool game against Spain on 31 August, before taking on defending champions New Zealand in Brighton on 7 September.

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the quarter-finals.

Supporters can apply for tickets for all matches from 11am on Tuesday, 5 November until 11am on Tuesday, 19 November.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Ireland Fixtures:

  • Sunday, 24 August: Ireland v Japan, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm
  • Sunday, 31 August: Ireland v Spain, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, 12pm
  • Sunday, 7 September: Ireland v New Zealand, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton, 2.45pm.

