Ireland camp revels in 'cup final' atmosphere as they build towards World Cup play-off

JOHN O’SHEA SAYS he is excited by the cup final atmosphere created by the Republic of Ireland players ahead of Thursday’s World Cup play-off with Czechia.

The Boys in Green trained together for the first time at FAI headquarters this morning before the crucial clash in Prague – although the hero of Budapest, Troy Parrott, watched on from the sidelines after coming through AZ Alkmaar’s game unscathed yesterday.

“Everyone was keeping an eye on his game,” assistant boss O’Shea said with a smile.

Victory for Ireland would set up a play-off final in Dublin on Tuesday against the winner of Denmark and North Macedonia.

Sitting alongside captain Nathan Collins, O’Shea wants the Ireland players to embrace the moment and secure qualification to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

“The boys are in a good place, training today was almost reminding me of that cup final scenario, where everyone is wanting to get in the team. The intensity, the noise and the atmosphere around the boys is brilliant.

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“There’s a quiet confidence, the group is growing together and it’s great to see. But also, there is a lot of hard work to come.”

Heimir Hallgrímsson shows his goalkeepers clips on a screen beside the training pitch. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Czechia’s home form is impressive with 15 wins, two draws and just one defeat from their last 18 games, and O’Shea admitted that harnessing the momentum that came from that stunning 3-2 win against Hungary last November is a key part of their preparations.

“You have to reinforce that again straight away. The boss (Heimir Hallgrímsson) had a meeting this morning with the boys, and obviously we reinforce that in the training sessions and the video meetings we’ll have over the next few days, to transport them back to that moment in Hungary, but then fast forward to arriving in Prague and what’s ahead of us; tough opposition, but one we can have success against.”

Ireland’s record goal scorer Robbie Keane was a constant presence alongside O’Shea in Ireland squads during their international careers and the assistant boss feels Parrott’s superb form this season – 33 goals for club and country – can give them the edge provided he gets the service required.

“You’d have to say it’s very important in any team, be it international or club, that you know you have a striker, an in-form player that can be so clinical and have an instinct that’s so sharp at the minute. It’s very important but also you have to have awareness of the people that are going to supply him as well.

“Those people too are just as crucial. So it’s the whole combination and any good striker knows if he’s not getting the supply. So it’s important in that team aspect. There’ll be a couple more Irish players supplying him.”

For Collins, the skipper, he acknowledged Thursday’s game as one of the most important of his career but rather than being weighed down by what’s on the line he wants to seize the chance to qualify.

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And while memories of beating Portugal 2-0 before triumphing in Budapest provide a new level of confidence, the Brentford man insists these Ireland players have to finish the job in this play-off series.

Seamus Coleman in action during training today. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ve always wanted to win and give the fans something to cheer for, and we still want to do that and give them more. But the way we went about it, to beat Portugal at home and then away, the last minute, it was a special moment.

“That moment, we want to feel that again. We have only done half a job getting here, now we have got two more games to go and do the rest of it,” Collins said.

“It’s why you play football. It’s why you want to represent Ireland, it’s why you have those dreams of doing stuff, for games like this. I’m just excited, I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait for it.”