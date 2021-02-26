Ireland drawn in Bordeaux, Nantes, and Paris as World Cup fixtures confirmed

IRELAND WILL OPEN their 2023 World Cup campaign in Bordeaux, before a clash in Nantes, then two final pool fixtures in Paris.

Ireland’s Pool B fixtures begin with a clash against the as-yet-unqualified ‘Europe 2′ in Bordeaux on Saturday 9 September.

Ireland infamously had a miserable time staying in Bordeaux for the 2007 World Cup pool stages but they will expect to open their 2023 campaign in much happier fashion.

They then travel to Nantes for a clash with ‘Asia/Pacific 1′ on Saturday 16 September.

Ireland will move to Paris ahead of their meeting with reigning champions South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday 23 September.

And the pool campaign, which is longer than before thanks to World Rugby adding greater rest periods for all nations, concludes two weeks later with a clash against Scotland at Stade de France on Saturday 7 October.

If Ireland manage to top Pool B, they will face the runner-up of Pool A [almost certain to be France or New Zealand] in a quarter-final at Stade de France on Saturday 14 October.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

If Ireland finish second in Pool B, they will face the winner of Pool A in a quarter-final at Stade de France on Sunday 15 October.

The World Cup will open with a clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Pool A on Friday 8 September.



The full schedule of fixtures for the 2023 World Cup can be viewed here.