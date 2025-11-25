Fifa: Ireland will be bottom seeds in their group if they qualify for World Cup

IRELAND WILL BE rated as a fourth seed in their group at the 2026 World Cup should they qualify via the Uefa play-offs.

Fifa today confirmed the seedings for the competition draw on Friday week in Washington DC, with all of the sides qualifying via the play-offs to be treated as a bottom seed in their respective groups.

It means Ireland will likely be landed in a daunting group should they qualify. Ireland must beat Czechia away from home and then either Denmark or North Macedonia at home to qualify for the tournament across North America.

The trio of hosts will be top seeds, along with the heavy-hitters including holders Argentina, European champions Spain, and contenders France, England, Brazil, Germany, and Portugal.

Scotland are in Pot three, while Pico Lopes’ Cape Verde are in pot four.

Advertisement

The draw will be further managed to ensure the two top-ranked sides – Spain and Argentina- are kept apart on opposite sides of the draw and cannot meet until the final if they win their groups. France (ranked third) and England (fourth) will also be put on opposite sides of the draw.

No more than two Uefa sides can be drawn into the same group.

The top two in each group along with eight of the 12 best third-placed sides will qualify for the knockout round of 32.

Fifa World Cup 2026 draw seedings

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, Fifa Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2