Balance to be struck as World Cup hopefuls look to give Pauw more sleepless nights

“WE ARE GOING to stun the world,” Vera Pauw beamed.

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager was closing out an appearance on The Late Late Show in December 2022 when Ryan Tubridy asked what she was looking forward to most about the World Cup.

What excited her about the whole occasion? Tubridy had hardly finished the question when Pauw answered gleefully. More to come, the history-making manager promised.

“By the time that first whistle goes on 20 July, we will be ready for Australia. And if that is enough and the luck is coming our side, or not [we'll see], but we will show that we have grown again and we will give everything for the country.”

Pauw has stayed consistent with that answer in the six months since, vowing to follow in the footsteps of Jack Charlton and “give it a lash” as she named her extended squad two weeks ago.

The countdown ticks on. 28 days to go.

Tonight, they face Zambia in the first of two sold-out send-off friendlies at Tallaght Stadium [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2] as the sides begin to fine-tune their preparations.

They’re both appearing at their first World Cup, among eight debutantes for Australia and New Zealand, and the Zambia manager has made similar comments to Pauw in the build-up.

“To be a champion, you need to beat the best,” Bruce Mwape said after being drawn against Spain, Croatia and Japan in Group C. “For me, this is the time to show the world that we can play any team in the World Cup.”

“Success will actually shake the whole world,” he added in an interview with Fifa last month.

“Because if we do well, I’m sure people will be surprised. Some of them won’t even know where Zambia is. For them, it will be a case of looking at a world map to find out. But nothing is impossible.”

This is Ireland’s first home game in nine months, since they secured that historic World Cup play-off against Finland last September, and the FAI again say all tickets have been snapped up.

It’s also Pauw’s 30th fixture in charge: she’s won 14, drawn four and lost 11 thus far.

Ireland, 55 places higher in the world rankings, will be firm favourites, but tonight’s clash could be a tricky one to navigate. Pauw expects similar threats to Group B opponents Nigeria; pace, power and unpredictable attacking football.

Plus, a balance must be struck.

Exactly one week out from Ireland’s final squad announcement, this is a huge opportunity for players to stake a claim and all but secure their seat on the plane. Having worked with an extended group over the past two weeks, it appears there are 33 players or so in the mix currently.

US-based stars Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva don’t join the set-up until Monday, while Aoife Mannion is being given more time as she rehabilitates a knee setback.

Megan Campbell, similarly, is continuing her return her play periodisation plan, while Izzy Atkinson has graduated from training player to extended squad member.

Bryan Keane / INPHO A view of training yesterday. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Tonight’s selection will prove interesting — Katie McCabe will most likely not play — and might go some way in indicating who may make the final 23-player squad (plus three training members).

Fringe players will be offered their chance, with a half-each expected for some and the message to stay solid and consistent throughout.

Chloe Mustaki appeared alongside Pauw in yesterday’s pre-match press conference, presumably a positive indication for the Bristol City wing-back, while returning Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan is among those who could be given a golden opportunity. She really impressed at last week’s open training session.

Pauw and Mustaki insisted yesterday that there was no tension in the air; no difference in camp and this tight-knit team. But you’d suspect it might creep in over the coming days.

The manager has a “core idea” of her World Cup XI, but so much can happen over the coming weeks between training, the France send-off on 6 July, and a behind-closed-doors game against Colombia in Brisbane.

The final cut is narrowing down in her mind.

The Dutch coach has spoken quite a lot about “breaking dreams” over the past few months and how players “hate me” in that moment.

She made 75 phone calls to 50 players before naming her extended squad and there’ll be no shortage of face-to-face meetings in the run-up to next Thursday’s final squad announcement in UCD.

“It’s something that I am really nervous about, I think that’s all that I should say,” she conceded yesterday. “It’s so much worse for them than for me. The fact that this is coming up, that gives me sleepless nights.”

No doubt there’ll be more of those as Ireland prepare to stun the world.

But first, a balance must be struck against Zambia.