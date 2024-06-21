Ireland's Clare Cryan wins historic bronze medal at Europeans

IRELAND’S CLARE CRYAN has won a bronze medal at the European Aquatic Championships in Belgrade today.

The 30-year-old produced a score of 240.55 in the 3m Springboard which was enough to seal Ireland’s first-ever senior medal at the Europeans.

It is only Ireland’s third international diving medal across all senior events.

“Honestly, I am lost for words,” Cryan said afterwards. “I didn’t know I was in contention for the medals. Throughout the competition I just kept my head down, I don’t really like to look at the scores or table going through, so I had no idea going into the last dive. It wasn’t my best last dive; it was enough to get the bronze which I’m so happy about.

“It’s all just so much right now. I’ve been diving for 21 years, I medalled at the 2018 Grand Prix, that was Ireland’s first international diving medal, to have such a long time without standing on the podium and hitting personal bests, it is just amazing.”

Elsewhere, Ellie McCartney finished eighth in the 200m breaststroke final at 2:28.68.

Advertisement

The Enniskillen native followed that performance by finishing eighth in the 200m medley semi-final, qualifying for the final in 2:14.37.

Daniele Hill, who won gold yesterday in the 50m backstroke, finished first in this morning’s 100m backstroke and followed that with a second-place finish in a time of 1.00.52 to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Fellow Irish swimmer Lottie Cullen also qualified for the final in 1:01.19.

Conor Ferguson (24.87) came sixth in the 50m backstroke final and will be back in action on Saturday as he competes in the 100m backstroke.

Nathan Wiffen (15:10.01) came fourth in the 1500m freestyle and advanced to Saturday evening’s final.

Jack Cassin came 13th in the 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals, securing his second personal best of the day in 1:58.89.

The penultimate morning of racing will see Shane Ryan, Oisin Tebite and Calum Bain race in the 50m Freestyle, Conor Ferguson participates in the 100m Backstroke, while Niamh Coyne will compete in the 50m Breaststroke.

On Saturday evening, Danielle Hill and Lottie Cullen (100m Backstroke), Ellie McCartney (200m Individual Medley) and Nathan Wiffen (800m Freestyle) are all in action.

Meanwhile, Tom Fannon equalled the Irish Freestyle Record in Rome at the Sette Colli International Meet.

Having set a new Irish record to qualify for the Paris Games in the 50m Freestyle at the Irish Open and Olympic Trials in May, he equalled that time to win the B Final in 21.94.

Daniel Wiffen, Darragh Greene and Max McCusker all finished eighth in their A Finals.

Wiffen clocked 3:51.64 in the 400m Freestyle, Greene 1:00.73 in the 100m Breaststroke and McCusker 52.62 in the 100m Butterfly, with the latter two athletes having competed at the European Aquatic Championships earlier this week.

Day Two in Rome will see Ellen Walshe do a double of the 100m Butterfly and 400m Individual Medley. Erin Riordan, Victoria Catterson and Fannon compete in the 100m Freestyle and Greene is back for the 50m Breaststroke.

Daniel Wiffen is preparing for the fastest heat of the 800m Freestyle tomorrow evening.