Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic ‘will no longer be working together’

ANDY MURRAY’S PARTNERSHIP with Novak Djokovic has come to an end after the pair announced they would no longer be working together.

Djokovic shocked the tennis world in November when he revealed he had hired his former rival to lead his off-court team.

Advertisement

But six months later the arrangement has come to an end, with Murray thanking the Serbian for the “unbelievable opportunity”.

The PA news agency understands it was a mutual decision, with Djokovic having endured a difficult first part of the season, including losing his first match at his last two tournaments.

Murray said: “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Their partnership began well, with Djokovic defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, only to be forced to retire during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev through injury, but success has been hard to come by since.

Djokovic added: “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court, really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.”