Ireland's Ebosele influential in Italy as Sampdoria relegated

IRELAND U21 international Festy Ebosele made an impact on his third Serie A start for Udinese in their 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

The 20-year-old from Wexford played 78 minutes in total as his mid-table side relegated their opponents.

It was Ebosele’s 17th appearance overall since joining the Italian side from Derby last summer.

He marked the show of faith with a purposeful run forward followed by a clever through pass that enabled Roberto Pereyra to open the scoring with a clinical finish in the ninth minute.

Another Irishman James Abankwah had to settle for a place on the bench for the ninth-place side.

The 19-year-old defender has made one appearance since joining the club from St Patrick’s Athletic, making his debut against Bologna last month.

Speaking while back in Ireland for U21 duty last March, Ebosele said he was enjoying life in Serie A and felt the move had helped improve him significantly as a player.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, slid into Italy’s Serie B while Empoli held their nerve to beat Salernitana 2-1 to pull away from the relegation zone.

Sampdoria are last in Serie A on just 17 points, 13 from safety with four games left.

After Pereyra’s opener, Adam Masina scored the second with a header from the penalty spot after 34 minutes.

Empoli meanwhile pulled 11 points clear of danger and leapfrogged the team they beat, Salernitana.

Nicolo Cambiaghi put them ahead with a diving header after 37 minutes.

Francesco Caputo added a second in the 63rd minute. Finding himself alone in front of goal following a corner, he stepped round goalie Guillermo Ochoa and smacked the ball into the empty net.

Substitute Krzysztof Piatek pounced on a rebound in the 86th minute to give the visitors hope

But the nearest either team came to scoring in the dying minutes was a ferocious strike by Empoli’s Marco Pjaca, disallowed after a video review because team-mate Razvan Marin was offside.

Sampdoria meanwhile dropped out of Serie A after 11 years following a disastrous season, on and off the field.

Things could grow worse for the Genoese club as they face possible further relegations because of financial problems.

The club has struggled to pay its bills and only avoided a points deduction by convincing the players to give up December’s salaries.

Massimo Ferrero, who had to resign the presidency in December 2021 after being arrested in a case of fraudulent bankruptcy but remained the club owner, might be ready to sell, Italian media have reported.

The 71-year-old film producer has owned Sampdoria since 2014.

In February, a box with a pig’s head was left at the club’s headquarters with a threatening message for Ferrero and vice-chairman Antonio Romei.

Sampdoria’s rival and co-tenant at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genoa secured promotion back to the Italian top flight on Saturday.

Additional reporting by AFP