Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's Grand Slam success years?

Ireland have won Grand Slam titles across men, women's and U20 grades. But in which year did we win our first one? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 1925 1955

1948 1986

Brian O'Driscoll is standing alongside a member of that Grand Slam-winning side here. Can you name him? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Jack Kyle Bertie O'Hanlon

Karl Mullen Jim McCarthy

The Ireland women's team earned the clean sweep in 2013. Which Irish player topped the try-scoring charts in that tournament? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Niamh Briggs ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Jenny Murphy

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Nora Stapleton ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Alison Miller

They defeated Italy in their final game to take the Grand Slam. What was the score in that game? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Ireland 6-3 Italy Ireland 25-3 Italy

Ireland 15-10 Italy Ireland 30-0 Italy

Ireland were U20 Grand Slam champions in 2007. Who did they defeat to capture the title? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Italy England

France Scotland

And which of these players was not included in that successful squad? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Felix Jones ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Cian Healy

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Luke Fitzgerald ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Darren Cave

Back to the men's senior team. Who did Ireland defeat in their opening game to send them on their way to Grand Slam glory in 2009? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan England Scotland

France Italy

Defeating Wales was the clincher for that 2009 outfit. Who scored the opening try of the game? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Stephen Jones ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Brian O'Driscoll

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Tommy Bowe ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Shane Williams

The U20's won our most recent Grand Slam last year. Name their head coach. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Noel McNamara Eric Elwood

Nigel Carolan Mike Ruddock