Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's Grand Slam success years?

Let’s find out what you know here.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 12 May 2020, 7:30 AM
By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 12 May 2020, 7:30 AM
Ireland have won Grand Slam titles across men, women's and U20 grades. But in which year did we win our first one?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
1925
1955

1948
1986
Brian O'Driscoll is standing alongside a member of that Grand Slam-winning side here. Can you name him?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Jack Kyle
Bertie O'Hanlon

Karl Mullen
Jim McCarthy
The Ireland women's team earned the clean sweep in 2013. Which Irish player topped the try-scoring charts in that tournament?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Niamh Briggs
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Jenny Murphy

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Nora Stapleton
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Alison Miller
They defeated Italy in their final game to take the Grand Slam. What was the score in that game?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ireland 6-3 Italy
Ireland 25-3 Italy

Ireland 15-10 Italy
Ireland 30-0 Italy
Ireland were U20 Grand Slam champions in 2007. Who did they defeat to capture the title?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Italy
England

France
Scotland
And which of these players was not included in that successful squad?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Felix Jones
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Cian Healy

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Luke Fitzgerald
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Darren Cave
Back to the men's senior team. Who did Ireland defeat in their opening game to send them on their way to Grand Slam glory in 2009?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
England
Scotland

France
Italy
Defeating Wales was the clincher for that 2009 outfit. Who scored the opening try of the game?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Stephen Jones
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Brian O'Driscoll

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tommy Bowe
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Shane Williams
The U20's won our most recent Grand Slam last year. Name their head coach.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Noel McNamara
Eric Elwood

Nigel Carolan
Mike Ruddock
Ireland went through how many phases for their match-winning drop goal against France to kick-start their 2018 Grand Slam journey?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
40
43

51
41
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really know your stuff about Ireland's Grand Slam history.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you knew a little bit more about Ireland's Grand Slam triumphs, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like rugby?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

