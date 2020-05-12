TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's Grand Slam success years?
Let’s find out what you know here.
Ireland have won Grand Slam titles across men, women's and U20 grades. But in which year did we win our first one?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
1925
1955
1948
1986
Brian O'Driscoll is standing alongside a member of that Grand Slam-winning side here. Can you name him?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Jack Kyle
Bertie O'Hanlon
Karl Mullen
Jim McCarthy
The Ireland women's team earned the clean sweep in 2013. Which Irish player topped the try-scoring charts in that tournament?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Niamh Briggs
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Jenny Murphy
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Nora Stapleton
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Alison Miller
They defeated Italy in their final game to take the Grand Slam. What was the score in that game?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ireland 6-3 Italy
Ireland 25-3 Italy
Ireland 15-10 Italy
Ireland 30-0 Italy
Ireland were U20 Grand Slam champions in 2007. Who did they defeat to capture the title?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Italy
England
France
Scotland
And which of these players was not included in that successful squad?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Felix Jones
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Cian Healy
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Luke Fitzgerald
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Darren Cave
Back to the men's senior team. Who did Ireland defeat in their opening game to send them on their way to Grand Slam glory in 2009?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
England
Scotland
France
Italy
Defeating Wales was the clincher for that 2009 outfit. Who scored the opening try of the game?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Stephen Jones
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Brian O'Driscoll
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tommy Bowe
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Shane Williams
The U20's won our most recent Grand Slam last year. Name their head coach.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Noel McNamara
Eric Elwood
Nigel Carolan
Mike Ruddock
Ireland went through how many phases for their match-winning drop goal against France to kick-start their 2018 Grand Slam journey?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
40
43
51
41
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really know your stuff about Ireland's Grand Slam history.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you knew a little bit more about Ireland's Grand Slam triumphs, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like rugby?
