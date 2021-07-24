Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 24 July 2021
Advertisement

'Some people come here to participate at an Olympics, I came here to win it' - Jack Woolley devastated by last-kick defeat

The Dubliner’s gold medal hopes ended cruelly early this morning.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 9:50 AM
32 minutes ago 2,039 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5504573
Ireland’s Jack Woolley dejected after being beaten by Lucas Lautaro Guzman of Argentina.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ireland’s Jack Woolley dejected after being beaten by Lucas Lautaro Guzman of Argentina.
Ireland’s Jack Woolley dejected after being beaten by Lucas Lautaro Guzman of Argentina.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S FIRST TAEKWONDO Olympian Jack Woolley lost in the most agonising way possible overnight – to a last-second kick. 

His opponent Lucas Lautaro Guzman from Argentina edged through — not without controversy — leaving the Dubliner distraught.  

“It’s tough to take and it will be,” an emotional Woolley told RTÉ’s Paul O’Flynn afterwards. “I’m after having a while to try and make myself not get upset but some people come here to participate at an Olympics, I came here to win it and I could have – just don’t perform like that. 

“Devastated with my performance. Everything was perfect; mentally great, physically great.  I stepped on the mat, it wasn’t my day but sure things happen. That’s all really. 

He continued: “I wasn’t happy with my performance at all. We had this gameplan and I went out and my legs just went to jelly and it didn’t go to plan. I’m usually a lot more aggressive, something just didn’t click and I’m upset with how it went. 

It means the best the Dubliner can now do is a bronze medal in the 58kg event should Guzman progress further – though Woolley’s not expecting that to play out.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I think if he gets into the final,” he says. “I’ll be ready to go but realistically I don’t think that’s going to happen. But you never know, no one expected me lose so he could get to the final. Fingers crossed but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie