Heartbreak for Jack Woolley as last-gasp kick ends gold medal hopes

IRELAND’S FIRST-EVER Taekwondo Olympian Jack Woolley lost out in the dying seconds of his fight against 11th seed Lucas Lautaro Guzman after a last gasp trunk kick.

It means the best the Dubliner can now do is a bronze medal in the 58kg event.

6th seed Woolley looked destined for a win after landing a late head kick but was cruelly denied by the Argentine’s final act. A challenge from his coach Robert Taafe added to the drama when he contested for a five-point spinning kick. It was unsuccessful.

Guzman led 9-6 after the first round before the 22-year old Irishman roared back to take a 13-12 into the final round.

With five seconds to go, he was ahead before the closing flurry ended his gold medal hopes. The final score was 22-19.

If his Guzman reaches the final, Woolley will enter a repechage competition for the bronze medal. It is a particularly tough result given he also fell agonisingly short of making Rio in 2016.